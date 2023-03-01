Top 10 Team Infields For the 2023 MLB Season

Honorable Mentions:

Philadelphia Phillies: Our first honorable mention nearly made the top 10, as you can certainly make the argument that with the addition of Trea Turner, they have one of the best infields baseball.

Bryson Stott now slides over to second base, where his defense should play up way more. There’s is also a chance that going into year two, we see more steady improvements offensively from Stott, who was a completely different player in the second half last season. Similarly, Alec Bohm came into his own down the stretch, particularly with the glove at third base.

The reason they are not on this list though is because Bohm and Stott are unproven and have to actually make that leap in MLB games before we can fully recognize their potential. Also, Rhys Hoskins is one of the best offensive first baseman in the game (career 125 wRC+), but he is so poor defensively that he has never put up even a 2.5-win season.

Los Angeles Dodgers: The Los Angeles Dodgers infield just took a massive hit, with the news that Gavin Lux is expected to miss the upcoming season with a torn ACL. This group wasn’t going to make our top 10 anyway, but this definitely squarely places them as an honorable mention.

Still, we must acknowledge any infield that has one of the best pure hitters in the game, with Freddie Freeman being an MVP candidate. Max Muncy is due for some positive regression and while he does not bring the best bat, if Miguel Rojas has to be the everyday shortstop because of Lux’s injury, at least we know they will be getting great defense at the position.

Now with Lux out, the pressure is really on Miguel Vargas to become an impact player everyday in the infield, but the top prospect is certainly capable of doing so.