The Top 10 Designated Hitters in MLB for 2025

The designated hitter has long been considered a position meant traditionally for immobile power bats. It functioned as an extension of first base, for the players too defensively stretched to handle the workload of 162 games in the field and too athletically limited to impact the game outside of the batter’s box.

The narrative around the DH has changed drastically over the last several years. The DH position in 2024 gave us the first 50-50 season in MLB history, and several others flirted with both the 40 home run and .300 batting average markers simultaneously.

From athletic unicorns like Shohei Ohtani to outfield options like Christian Yelich and Yordan Alvarez, the designated hitter crop in Major League Baseball may be as athletic, as multi-faceted, and as good as it’s ever been.

**NOTE: These positional rankings are created by ordering the average score from each of our six voters. For the DH group, ranked the players 1-10, with anyone outside of their individual top 10 being given a score of 15.**