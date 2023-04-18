MLB Testing Out Designated Pinch Runner in Atlantic League

Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that three new potential rule changes will be tested in the Atlantic League, all of which are likely to be polarizing.

The most notable of the trio, as noted by Ryan Fagan of Sporting News, is the “designated pinch runner.”

“New to the Atlantic League this season will be the use of a designated pinch runner. Each club will list a player who is not otherwise in the starting lineup as a designated pinch runner. That player may then be substituted at any point into the game as a baserunner. The player who is substituted for, as well as the pinch runner, may then return to the game without penalty.”

For example, the 2022 New York Mets could have used Terrance Gore as their designated pinch. runner. If Pete Alonso came up with two outs in the bottom of the first inning and walked, Gore could then be substituted in to pinch run. Clearly, he would have had a better chance to score from first base on a hit than Alonso. Regardless of how the inning ended, Alonso would then return to being the first baseman and No. 3 batter in the order.