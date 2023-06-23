Kerry Carpenter Proving to Be a Long-Term Piece for Tigers

Another encouraging sign has been Carpenter’s willingness to go to the opposite field. He’ll continue to get plenty of pitches away, and learning to drive them to right field can really help him become a more complete player.

Since coming back from injury, Carpenter has had a few examples of going opposite field. He’s showing power to right 👀



Although Carpenter has brought a spark to this offense and looks much better than he did pre-injury, there’s still room for improvement.

Areas of Needed Improvement

Like all young, inexperienced players, Carpenter has room to improve. The first area is his defense. Last season he posted a 86% success rate in right compared to a 91% expected success rate. He’s also posting lower success rates than expected to begin this season. Fielding metrics can be strange and hard to absorb, but if you watch the games, his struggles in the field are obvious.

A few different times we’ve seen Carpenter fumble a scoop or take an inefficient route to a fly ball. Splitting time in left and right probably doesn’t help him settle down, but I understand why they might move him around. The good news – he can always DH. Let him play, make mistakes, and learn from them to see how much his defense can improve. Even if it does not, you can always keep his bat in the lineup.

An area of improvement that I think can help him the post is laying off pitches outside of the zone. His 30% chase rate (down from 33% in ’22) is still high and learning to lay off those pitches will help in several ways. He’ll not only draw more walks, but he’ll get more fastballs as pitchers try to work from behind in the count. We already highlighted how Carpenter handles fastballs, this will likely lead to more in the zone.

Pitchers will continue to throw pitches out of the zone if Carpenter keeps swinging at them. Putting those pitches in play happens, but rarely is the result positive. He’s gotten lucky a few times, but falling into a habit of swinging at bad pitches will show it’s ugly face over time.