Have the Giants Found Their Full-Time DH?

Since the introduction of the Designated Hitter (DH) for the National League, the San Francisco Giants have been one of the most hesitant teams when it comes to committing to one, full-time option. For the most part, instead of locking in one player, they have rotated different bats through the spot.

In the first half of 2024, they experimented with the idea with slugger Jorge Soler as their everyday guy. However, after a few months, they decided they were done and shipped him off to Atlanta to shed his salary.

Giants manager Bob Melvin and President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey have been vocal about their preference to have some flexibility in the DH spot. This would allow them to rotate a few players in and out of the spot rather than committing to a single bat every single day.

However, the Giants might have found their next slugger to force the organization’s hand in terms of pencilling in an everyday DH. Can Jerar Encarnacion break the mold and become the Giants’ DH of the future?