Shohei Ohtani Becomes MLB’s First 50/50 Player

The hardest hit ball of the day for Ohtani was in his first at-bat, in which he launched a double 114.6 mph off of the top of the wall in right-center. Ohtani quickly swiped third base, evading a tag from Connor Norby to reach the half-century mark in the stolen base department.

In his next two at-bats, Ohtani ripped an RBI single to right field in the second inning and a two-RBI double to left-center in the sixth inning. Already an incredible performance, it started to seem like Ohtani’s 50/50 moment would come over the weekend at Chavez Ravine with the Rockies in town, but Ohtani did not want to wait that long.

“If I’m being honest, it was something I wanted to get over with as soon as possible,” Ohtani said to reporters post-game. “The balls were being exchanged every time I was up to bat.”

As a player approaches a milestone, the league will swap out the baseballs to simplify the authentication process. For some hitters, the disruption of the game flow only adds to the pressure.

Miguel Cabrera went 4-for-31 before launching his 500th home run in 2021, and Aaron Judge went homerless for seven straight games in 2022 before hitting his 61st home run of the season to tie Roger Maris; both players were very open about the mounting pressure the milestones presented.

The Dodgers and Ohtani did not give the pressure much time to mount, as he launched his 49th home run at 111 mph to the upper deck in right-center. An offensive onslaught by the Dodgers brought Ohtani back up to the plate just an inning later with runners on second and third. Still, he was not focused on hitting a home run despite the Dodgers being up by nine runs and his desire to put the milestone behind him.