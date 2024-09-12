We’ve Never Seen A Leadoff Hitter Quite Like Kyle Schwarber

What at first was viewed with a collective sense of head-scratching around the league has resulted in one of the more unique (but successful) leadoff hitters of all-time. Let’s take a closer look at how Schwarber has found a way to excel in this role and why, ultimately, it fits him so well.

Kyle Schwarber Is A Unique Leadoff Hitter

Over the years, we’ve seen some of the very best players in baseball function as leadoff hitters. Jose Altuve, Francisco Lindor, Mookie Betts and Ronald Acuna Jr. are some of the more recent examples, but Rickey Henderson stands out as a past player who was born for this role. Ditto for the likes of Juan Pierre and Ichiro Suzuki.

A standard leadoff hitter is one who finds a way to get on base at all costs. In the past, speedsters would use their frequent slap singles and out-of-this-world speed to reach base, playing a style of baseball that requires a strong contact ability but no power.

Schwarber is pretty much the opposite of that. He is all power. But something he does very well is draw walks.

In the grand scheme of things, a walk is the exact same thing as a single to lead off a game. In both scenarios, you’re getting yourself on base for some of the big run producers behind you in the lineup to drive you in. Schwarber is a major “three true outcomes” type of player, but his uncanny ability to draw a free pass makes him an outstanding option to lead off a game.

Entering the day, Schwarber has a 15.8% walk percentage this year, which is good for third in all of baseball (first in the National League), behind only Juan Soto and Aaron Judge. Outside of those two Yankee juggernauts, “Schwarbs” is pretty much in a league of his own, as his walk percentage is just under three percent higher than the next best player.