Who Should Be the Starting DH for the NL All-Star Team?

Let’s get one thing straight: The most deserving designated hitter in the National League is no longer on the ballot.

Jorge Soler should be the starting DH for the NL All-Star team. In 75 games, he has hit 21 home runs, third-most in the National League. His .869 OPS ranks 12th among qualified NL batters and first among designated hitters. He also ranks first at his position in wRC+ and FanGraphs WAR.

Unfortunately, the most deserving players don’t always come out on top in fan voting, especially when they’re up against bigger stars in bigger markets. Soler has been the best DH in the National League, but it was Bryce Harper and J.D. Martinez who earned the necessary votes to advance to Phase 2 of All-Star balloting.

In fairness to Harper and Martinez, they have both played DH more regularly than Soler. While the Marlins’ slugger has spent 18 games in right field, Martinez has only spent 12 innings in the outfield and Harper has only played DH. However, Soler shouldn’t be penalized for his defensive versatility; DH is his primary position, and it’s where he was listed on the ballot.