Giancarlo Stanton Is Showing His Worth When It Matters Most

When the New York Yankees traded for Giancarlo Stanton and the better part of his 13-year, $325 million contract ahead of the 2018 season, they looked to be creating something special.

After they lost in heartbreaking fashion in the 2017 ALCS at the hands of the Houston Astros, the arrival of Stanton symbolized a new chapter for the Yankees, a chapter that aimed to once and for all bring that ultimate winning culture back to the Bronx.

And adding the 2017 NL MVP to play alongside the 2017 AL Rookie of the Year, Aaron Judge, suddenly gave the Yankees one of the deadliest power duos in Major League Baseball.

To say it’s all gone to plan for Brain Cashman and Co., though, would be far from the truth, as it hasn’t all been sunny skies for the Yankees since Stanton’s arrival. He’s certainly had a rollercoaster of ups and downs since coming to New York.