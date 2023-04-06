This MLB Season, The Designated Hitter Turns 50

The afternoon at Fenway Park began with Blomberg in the No. 6 spot. If not for a two-out rally to load the bases in the top of the first, Blomberg would’ve never been in the history books. Instead, he came up to face Luis Tiant as MLB’s first DH to make a plate appearance. On five pitches, Blomberg walked and drove in a run.

The progression from derided gimmick to a universal norm was naturally slow. For a sport that prides itself on tradition, the designated hitter was an affront to the sport’s integrity according to those against it.

Though it initially began as a three-year experiment, it would be permanently adopted by the AL and later by most amateur and minor league teams. The rule at first did not apply to the World Series, regardless of site. Starting in 1976 and continuing through 1985, it applied only to Series held in even-numbered years. Beginning in 1986, the designated hitter rule was used according to the practice of the home team.

The lines between the leagues began to blur even more in the 1990s with interleague play and even more so as first the Milwaukee Brewers and later the Houston Astros switched leagues — giving 15 teams to each league and ensuring there was at least one AL vs. NL game throughout the regular season schedule.

As players changed teams regularly, the resistance among MLB personnel lessoned as league loyalty became a thing of the past. While the perception was that managing NL lineups with pitchers and pinch-hitters required more intuition, AL skippers were faced with their maneuverability challenges.

They could platoon the DH role among part-time players instead of employing a full-time designated hitter against all pitchers. It also gave managers an opportunity to give a healthy everyday player a partial day off, or to give an injured player the opportunity to bat without exposing him to re-injury while playing in the field.