Top 15 Worst Contracts in Major League Baseball Right Now

3. Giancarlo Stanton

We have now reached the oldest contract in Major League Baseball. Giancarlo Stanton signed his 13-year, $325 million contract back in 2015, when he was still a member of the Miami Marlins.

In year three of the deal, Stanton won the NL MVP, hitting an MLB-best 59 home runs and 132 RBIs. The Yankees traded for Stanton after his big year and have now had him on their books for the past six seasons.

During his time with the Yankees, Stanton does have three 30+ home runs seasons, but he has been marred by injuries that have limited him to an average of about 105 games per season.

Last year, Stanton looked like he could barely move at times, showing his days in the outfield are probably behind him.

He also struggled mightily at the dish, hitting .191/.275/.420, with 24 home runs and a 89 wRC+ in his 101 games played. Stanton is 98 home runs away from the 500-HR club and has four years left under contract to get there.

Stanton has slimmed down a bit this offseason in hopes of being healthier in 2024. If he can return even to 2022 form, where he hit 31 home runs and had a 116 wRC+, the Yankees would gladly welcome that production.

2. Anthony Rendon

The last two guys on this list where paid coming off winning the 2019 World Series as teammates, and everything has gone downhill since. They also both signed for identical contract figures, inking seven-year, $245 million deals that they are now four years into.

Rendon’s healthiest season in an Angels uniform came back in 2020, when he played in 52 of the Angels 60 games and was actually very productive (152 wRC+). Unfortunately since then he has averaged a shade under 50 games per season over the last three years.

When on the field, Rendon has not been nearly as productive for the Angels either, as both his offense and defense have regressed. This is likely due to the injuries, but Rendon is now long removed from his 2019 season, where he hit 34 home runs and drove in 126.

There very little chance that Rendon can salvage much of this deal with the Angels, but at least he’ll still be attempting to get on the field and play over the next three years. The same can’t be said for the last guy on our list, who was forced into early retirement.

1. Stephen Strasburg

Similar to his former teammate Bryce Harper, the hype surrounding Stephen Strasburg before his MLB debut was at a level few have ever reached before. Strasburg was a sure-thing first overall pick back in 2009 and was immediately one of the most highly-regarded pitching prospects ever.

After 12 electric starts in his rookie season in 2010, Strasburg needed Tommy John surgery. He return in 2011 to make five starts, then became an All-Star in his first full season in 2012.

While he battled some injuries, Strasburg was largely healthy from 2012 through 2019, which was the culmination of all of the promise of his big league career.

Along with Max Scherzer and Patrick Corbin, Strasburg was part of the best trio of starters in baseball in 2019, pitching to a 3.32 ERA over an NL-best 209 innings pitched.

Strasburg’s dominance continued into October, where he was eventually named the World Series MVP after winning both of his starts against the Houston Astros, including a pivotal one in Game 6 facing elimination.

At 30 years old, Strasburg was able to exercise an opt-out clause in his contract to become a free agent at his peak value. In free agency, Strasburg returned to the Nationals on that seven-year, $245 million contract, which includes $70 million in deferred money.

In the four years since signing the deal, Strasburg made only eight starts and pitched just over 30 innings. Last August it was reported that Strasburg planned to retire, but that announcement was never officially made.

Strasburg is not expected to pitch again, yet there is still the matter of coming to a final agreement with the Nationals on the remaining three years and $115 million on his contract before he can officially announce his retirement.