Texas Rangers Ink Joc Pederson to a Two-Year Deal

The Texas Rangers entered the offseason searching for a solution to their World Series hangover. The Rangers finished the season 78-84, which was very disappointing. It’s clear the Texas Rangers needed to find reinforcements, and they found one in Joc Pederson.

On Monday morning, Ken Rosenthal reported that the Rangers had inked designated hitter Joc Pederson to a two-year, $37 million dollar deal.

The move came as a surprise to many, as the Rangers dealt first baseman Nathaniel Lowe the night prior. Many in the industry saw this trade as a cost-cutting measure, but they immediately reinvested those savings into erasing last year’s struggles.

Pederson will enter the 2025 season coming off of one of the best seasons of his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks. In 132 games, Pederson hit 23 home runs, while slashing .275/.393/.515 with a 151 wRC+ and an fWAR of 3.0.