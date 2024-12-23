Texas Rangers Ink Joc Pederson to a Two-Year Deal
The Texas Rangers continue to be one of baseball's most active teams - this time inking slugger Joc Pederson to a multi-year pact.
The Texas Rangers entered the offseason searching for a solution to their World Series hangover. The Rangers finished the season 78-84, which was very disappointing. It’s clear the Texas Rangers needed to find reinforcements, and they found one in Joc Pederson.
On Monday morning, Ken Rosenthal reported that the Rangers had inked designated hitter Joc Pederson to a two-year, $37 million dollar deal.
The move came as a surprise to many, as the Rangers dealt first baseman Nathaniel Lowe the night prior. Many in the industry saw this trade as a cost-cutting measure, but they immediately reinvested those savings into erasing last year’s struggles.
Pederson will enter the 2025 season coming off of one of the best seasons of his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks. In 132 games, Pederson hit 23 home runs, while slashing .275/.393/.515 with a 151 wRC+ and an fWAR of 3.0.
Pederson will immediately strengthen the Rangers’ offense, as he brings a lot of offensive production to a Rangers team that struggled at the plate last year. The Rangers finished with a team wRC+ of 95, which ranked as the 22nd worst mark in the league.
Joc Pederson’s Role on the 2025 Rangers
Pederson’s role on the 2025 Rangers will likely be as the team’s designated hitter, adding to a star-studded lineup in Arlington. According to FanGraphs’ projected Rangers lineup for next season, Pederson will become the sixth All-Star to take the field for them.
Pederson’s fit with the Rangers is a good one, as the team now has a consistent designated hitter they can rely on. Last season, Rangers DHs had a slash line of .204/.263/.322 with a .585 OPS.
Their designated hitter spot ranked second to last in batting average and the worst in MLB in OBP, SLG and OPS.
Pederson’s offensive impact will be felt immediately, as the team’s designated hitter spot is no longer a liability. To have this sort of stability instantly makes the Rangers closer to the World Series contender they were in 2023.
Pederson’s signing adds to a flurry of moves that the Rangers have made, as the organization has worked hard to reshape the offense. The Rangers have also signed Kyle Higashioka, and traded for corner infielder Jake Burger this winter.
Pederson has remained a consistent hitter throughout the last few seasons. He’s recorded a wRC+ above 144 twice in the last three years, hitting 23 home runs both of these seasons.
He’ll also come with a lot of postseason experience, as he’s a two-time World Series champion, and he’s played in five World Series throughout his career.
Through 79 games in the playoffs, Pederson slashed .256/.332/.482, with a .814 OPS. If the Rangers can get back to the postseason during his two-year deal, I’m confident that he’ll play a big role in their journey.
It’s hard to imagine that the Rangers signing Joc Pederson is the last move they’ll make this offseason, as they look to continue to inch closer toward another World Series title.