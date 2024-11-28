Fantasy Baseball 2025: Designated Hitter Rankings

4. Brent Rooker

Tell me the truth: Did you realize Rooker put up 112 RBI in 2024? If you did, all the credit in the world. And if not, well, you’re in the majority of fans. Nobody seemed to believe his 2023 performance. He only proved the haters wrong.

Thirty-nine home runs later and we are putting him in the same rankings as Ohtani, Schwarber, and Ozuna. I’d say that’s not too bad of a year.

For as good as Rooker was this past season, he still experienced plenty of issues with strikeouts. He often chases at poor offerings. Yet, on the bright side, he runs an uncharacteristically high walk percentage for his type of profile. I can definitely live with a guy who chases as much as Rooker does because a lot of times those swings turn into homers.

By the way, his power will be on full display in Sacramento instead of Oakland, giving him a bit of an advantage moving forward. It was a bit of a surprise when the Athletics came out and stated that they would not be trading Rooker, considering they almost always trade away any sort of talent within their organization.

Rooker will own the cheapest draft price of these four going into the 2025 season, and I think many people will overlook his value.

Don’t be afraid to benefit from fantasy managers not appreciating true talent just because Rooker plays for an organization that is currently down in the dumps. Take that risk and look into the areas that most people are ignoring.