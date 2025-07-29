4 Mock Trades for the Most-Wanted Bat in Baseball: Eugenio Suarez

Most of the time when a player gets hit in the hand, the only people who are truly devastated are the fans of his current team. When that player is the most coveted bat at the trade deadline, you get the collective angst of 12 fan bases when Eugenio Suarez gets hit in the hand.

The first collective holding of breath came when Suarez was hit in the hand during the All-Star Game, but he would not miss a game. Last night, Suarez was drilled in the hand again, and he underwent imaging that will likely be shared across the league in a matter of days, if not hours.

The good news is that early X-ray results were negative. So the hope is that Suarez will just be out day-to-day, as the D-backs will likely take their top trade chip out of competition until after the deadline regardless of if he is ready to go sooner.

Still, there is more testing to be done upon the writing of this article, so the world of fantasy we are about to live in could come crashing down if reports come out later today that Suarez’s hand injury is more significant than we think.