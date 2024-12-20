Seattle Mariners Top 15 Prospects
Plenty of bats are on the way for the Mariners, who are looking to complement the best starting rotation in Major League Baseball.
The Seattle Mariners are seemingly at a crossroads at the MLB level heading into the 2025 season. Boasting the best starting rotation in Major League Baseball and complementing it with a formidable bullpen, the shortcoming has been offensive production, particularly at T-Mobile Park. The arm talent could certainly put Seattle in a position to succeed if they found themselves in the Postseason, but their limitations with the bats have prevented them from becoming a somewhat-expected juggernaut in recent seasons.
The good news for President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto and GM Justin Hollander is that the farm system is filled to the brim with top-end offensive talent. With five position player prospects in Just Baseball’s Top 100, the Mariners have internal reinforcements at the ready in due time. Scouting Director Scott Hunter has also overseen a unique draft strategy in back-to-back years; taking a trio of prepsters within the first 30 picks in 2023, and nearly doubling the slot value for their second round pick this past summer. Creativity is the name of the game in Seattle, and it could pay dividends very soon.
1. Colt Emerson – SS – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (22) – 2023 (SEA) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|50/60
|40/50
|55/55
|40/50
|55
One of the younger prep bats in the 2023 draft class, Emerson’s strong summer circuit and performance for Team USA helped him rise up draft boards. His polish both mechanically and approach wise have helped him stand out immediately as a pro, with the only hiccups being some minor injuries.
Offense
Emerson has a smooth swing from the left-side with a good feel for the barrel. He already uses his lower half well with a smooth, rhythmic leg kick that he starts early and controls effectively, consistently putting him in a good position to make quality contact. Already flashing above average power, Emerson has added 10-15 pounds of muscle ahead of the 2024 season with room for more in his frame. He has the potential to produce at least average game power as he matures.
He’s a rhythmic hitter and when everything is on time, the head of the bat lives in the zone for a long time, giving him a wider margin for contact and the ability to drive the ball to all fields. He’s very patient with his approach, chasing at only a 16% clip in 2024. The combination of Emerson’s early load and launch quickness allow him to see the ball longer and make good decisions, but sometimes he can leak forward prematurely, likely because of how early he gets into his back side. That can result in more contact on the ground, which has held Emerson’s power back some.
As Emerson matures, he has a chance to hit for average and around 25 home runs, further bolstered by a knack for getting on base.
Defense/Speed
Nothing jumps off the page when it comes to Emerson’s defensive tools, but he is also fundamentally sound. He is at least an average runner with an above average arm and soft hands. He has the tendency to sit back on balls a tad too much though his above average arm helps compensate. He moves well enough in both directions and throws comfortably enough from different angles to stick at the position, though he is unlikely to be much more than an average defender there. Depending on the situation of his big league club, Emerson could move to third base where he would project as above average.
Outlook
Emerson’s feel to hit, approach and likelihood of sticking on the left side of the infield make him a high probability big leaguer while there’s enough power potential to be an impact bat. His baseball instincts only help elevate his solid tools across the board along with his chances of sticking at short. How much Emerson slugs will ultimately determine his ceiling, especially if he moves to third base. There’s potential for high OBP with around 20-25 homers.
2. Jonny Farmelo – OF – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 205 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (29), 2023 (SEA) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|50/55
|40/55
|70/70
|45/55
|50+
Tools galore with a feel to hit that may be better than anticipated, Farmelo has a chance to be a dynamic centerfielder. A torn ACL in June of 2024 ended Farmelo’s impressive start to the season with a return expected around mid-way through 2025.
Offense
Starting slightly crouched with his barrel flat, Farmelo gathers into his back side with a sizable leg kick. He sometimes looks rushed with the big move, but cuts down the height of his stride with two strikes or when pitchers are quicker to the plate. It’s also a rather new move for him, using a toe tap in his load as an amateur.
Farmelo’s swing path is geared for lift, but he has showed an improved feel for the barrel and some adjustability that he appeared to lack at points as an amateur, providing optimism for an above average hit tool. There’s above average juice to dream on as Farmelo continues to grow into his frame and gains more comfort swinging for damage in the box.
Farmelo is a patient hitter, already showing a good feel for the strike zone. The improved feel to hit takes some pressure off of the need to slug, but there’s potential for average hit and above average power buoyed by strong plate discipline.
Defense/Speed
An absolute burner, Farmelo turns in double plus run times and has already translated that speed into impact on the base paths and in center field. With an average arm and his elite athleticism, he has the ingredients to be a well above average defender up the middle and a high-volume base stealer.
Outlook
Already an exciting prospect based on sheer tools, strides in the contact department in the early going of his professional career only adds to the intrigue. There’s potential for a dynamic everyday centerfielder who can pack a bit of a punch and get on base at a good clip. It will be interesting to see how he returns from his ACL tear, but given his age and explosiveness, he should bounce back fine. Swing wise, it would be more of a concern if it were his back (left) knee that he injured rather than his right.
Farmelo will enter his age 20 season with less than 50 pro games under his belt, but he has already flashed enough upside both offensively and defensively to be one of the top prospects in the Mariners system. Once gets back into the swing of things, Farmelo has the skill set to see his prospect stock soar in the back end of 2025 and beyond.
3. Cole Young – SS/2B – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 180 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (21) – 2022 (SEA) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|60/65
|35/45
|55/55
|40/50
|50+
An advanced prep hitter, Young hit the ground running in pro ball, playing the entirety of his age 20 season at Double-A where he produced an above average slash line.
Offense
Young hit the ground running in pro ball thanks to his ability to consistently make contact and his patient approach. He made an adjustment setup wise, starting with his hands lower and further back in his stance along with the barrel more vertical. It will remain to be seen if the change will prove beneficial as it did seem to be accompanied with more challenges at the top third of the zone.
From a mechanical standpoint, that would check out given where his hands now sit prior to launch and how much more difficult it is to turn the barrel to stuff that is elevated. He saw his OPS drop by more than 200 points on pitches in the top third between 2023 and 2024.
Running a chase rate below 20% as a pro, Young’s superb approach has helped him walk nearly as much as he has struck out. Pair his keen eye with his ability to spoil tough pitches and it is no surprise that he is a tough at bat for pitchers.
There’s some sneaky impact to the pull side and Young hits the ball in the air at a decent clip, giving him 10-15 home run potential with plenty of doubles. Young should be able to post strong on base numbers assuming the challenges at the top of the zone that emerged in 2024 can be managed.
Defense/Speed
Young is smooth defensively, working low to the ground with good footwork and hands. His arm is fringy which limits him at shortstop some, but he has a chance to stick at the position if he can gain a tick on his throws. His ability to get the ball out relatively quick should at least make him a passable defender at shortstop, though he may project better at second base.
An above average runner, Young has the speed to be a factor on the base paths, but is still working on his jumps and overall stolen base efficiency. He has swiped roughtly
Outlook
Viewed as one of the “safer” prep prospects in the 2022 draft, Young has appeared to be just that as a pro. Between his feel to hit and approach, it is easy to see a big leaguer of some caliber. Add in his solid tools across the board, great baseball instincts and sneaky pop and you have a player who has a decent shot at developing into an above average regular. Assuming he makes the move to second base primarily, Young has the potential to be above average both offensively and defensively with the ability to get by at shortstop on occasion.
4. Lazaro Montes – OF – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 250 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $2.5M – 2022 (SEA) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|30/35
|50/55
|55/70
|30/30
|30/35
|50+
An imposing figure with as much raw power as you’re going to see from a teenage hitter, Montes has 40 home run upside, but swing and miss concerns and a high DH likelihood make him a risky prospect.
Offense
A gargantuan human, Montes towers at 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, easily producing elite exit velocities as a teenager. Starting with a wide stance, Montes utilizes a big leg kick that he controls well. For such a big frame, Montes repeats his moves well, but there’s still whiff concern, especially as he faces more challenging pitching.
Montes didn’t quite post the same gaudy exit velocities in 2024, seeing his hard hit rate drop by 7% and his 90th percentile exit velocity by a tick to 105 MPH, but that did not compromise his power as he hit balls in the air consistently as ever, cutting his ground ball rate by more than 10%.
The approach continued to come along for Montes as the 2024 season progressed, not only cutting his chase rate, but making more sound swing decisions overall. The contact rates are concerning, however Montes’ ability to consistently do damage in games and draw walks helps hedge that. The upper levels will be a very telling challenge for the power-hitting lefty, who has sky-high impact to dream on if the hit tool will allow.
Defense/Speed
While it is still somewhat of an adventure in the outfield, he has made some progress to at least be able to corral the routine batted balls. Odds are, he will be the weakest defensive outfield option on an MLB roster and could wind up at first base or DH entirely.
Outlook
With next to no value beyond his bat, it’s going to be important for Montes to hit enough to tap into his double plus power potential. Maintaining his ability to draw walks as he climbs levels will be key for the slugger as well, especially with his likelihood of running a high strikeout rate. If it all comes together, Montes could become one of the most dangerous power hitters in baseball, but he still has a ways to go.
5. Felnin Celesten – SS – (CPX)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 180 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $4.7M – 2023 (SEA) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/50
|45/55
|40/55
|60/60
|45/55
|50+
Extremely toolsy and projectable, Celesten earned the second biggest pay day out of the 2023 IFA class. His pro debut was delayed until 2024 due to a hamstring injury, playing just 32 games before undergoing wrist surgery for what Mariners officials called a prior hamate issue that had been lingering. He has five tool potential, but is very raw and it is hard to develop from the IL.
Offense
A switch hitter with an athletic swing form both sides of the plate, Celesten features a big leg kick that he starts early and controls well. His right-handed swing is a bit ahead of his left-handed swing, controlling his lower half more effectively with a more efficient path. It’s not uncommon for right-side dominant switch-hitters to fight some swing path and drift issues from the left side and Celesten already boasts impressive bat speed from both sides. Cleaning up his path some should help him mitigate his higher ground ball rates.
Already whippy with impressive impact for his age, Celesten is wiry with room for more strength. There’s at least above average power projection as he fills out and utilizes the ground more effectively. Admittedly, plate discipline is difficult to put a grade on at this point considering how little Celesten has played at this point. Even limited looks at the prized free agent make it easy to understand why he commanded so much attention as his offensive tools are tantalizing.
Defense/Speed
Quick and twitchy, Celesten moves his feet well at shortstop with impressive range. His glove work is impressively advanced, comfortable picking to his backhand or crashing in to his forehand with smooth actions while getting the ball out quick. He possesses a well above average to potentially plus arm as well. It’s easy to envision plus defensive potential with Celesten. A plus runner, Celesten takes galloping strides that chew up plenty of ground quickly. He should be a factor on the base paths.
Outlook
Limited looks make Celesten still a tough read heading into 2025. After the hamstring strain wiped out his chance to play in the Dominican Summer League last season, Celesten leapt straight to the Complex League to make his pro debut as an 18-year-old and flashed his star potential that earned him a nearly $5 million payday, but was limited to just 32 games.
He finished the year on a torrid streak despite the presumed nagging wrist issue, picking up 11 hits in his final 15 at-bats. Power and speed from both sides of the plate with defensive tools at shortstop does not grow on trees. Acknowledging that plenty has to go right, Celesten could be a switch-hitting five-tool shortstop with as much potential as just about any prospect who played at the complex in 2024.
6. Ryan Sloan – RHP – (CPX)
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (55), 2024 (SEA) | ETA: 2028
|FASTBALL
|Slider
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|50/60
|55/65
|45/55
|35/50
|50
Sloan was a first round consideration for several teams, but it was the Mariners who were able to reel in the prep right-hander with a $3 million bonus (29th pick value) in the second round. The arrow pointed upwards for Sloan as the draft approached, touching the upper 90s with a pair of intriguing secondaries.
Arsenal
Sloan is a big, powerful right hander with a strong lower half, helping him produce mid 90s velocity without major effort. He works down on the mound well, throwing from a high three-quarters release, resulting in a 5.3 foot release height. This creates a unique angle for hitters from his 6-foot-4 frame.
It’s more natural to throw a sinker from that arm angle, which is what Sloan will mostly throw, but he will also mix in four seam fastballs that will get slightly more vertical movement than horizontal movement. He would likely benefit from finding a way to separate the sinker and four seamer more distinctly if there’s intent behind the variation in shape or by leaning further into a heavy sinker as his sheer velocity and unique angle will push his fastball into plus territory.
Sloan has a great feel for his secondaries, both of which have a chance to be above average or better. His sweepy slider already flashes plus in the low 80s getting more than 15 inches of horizontal movement while hovering around zero in the vertical movement department. From his slot, it is a devastating pitch to righties.
He already shows a decent feel for his changeup in the mid 80s, flashing above average with the tendency to get firm on him. As he finds more consistency with it, he should have a strong third offering that features enough late movement to be mixed in to righties as well.
Outlook
Sloan is the ideal template for an organization that has had plenty of success developing arms. He’s just shy of Logan Gilbert’s body with a unique release and an advanced feel to spin it. There’s some things he likely needs to clean up shape wise with the fastball and while command is far from a concern, how well he is able to hit his spots with so much movement in both directions in his arsenal will help determine his ceiling as well. Sloan has massive upside and he is in the right situation to attain it as he is set to make his pro debut in 2025.
7. Jurrangelo Cijntje – RHP/LHP – (CPX)
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 200 | Bat/Throw: S/S | 1st Round (15), 2024 (SEA) | ETA: 2027
|FASTBALL
|Slider
|CURVEBALL
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/60
|60/60
|50/55
|40/50
|40/50
|50
An extremely athletic pitcher who can throw with both arms, Cjintje projects best as a righty though he has only focused his energy entirely on the mound for a few years, giving him exciting upside.
Arsenal
As a right-hander, Cjintje has a four pitch mix headlined by a lively fastball and a pair of impressive breaking balls. His fastball sits in the mid 90s with plus ride from a below average release height. It easily projects as a plus fastball as he gains comfort with his ability to locate it more consistently.
The best pitch for Cjintje is his cutterish slider in the upper 80s. He commands it as well as any pitch in his arsenal. It moves most similarly to Jeremiah Estrada’s slider, allowing it to play well even when he misses up, but it can dive right off of the table when he starts it in the lower third. He landed it for a strike 70% of the time in the 2024 season, while picking up plus in-zone whiff and chase numbers.
His slurvy curveball in the low 80s developed into a reliable swing and miss pitch for Cjintje later in the year and while he only threw it about 10% of the time, it has the looks of an above average offering that can hedge his dependence on a developing changeup to get lefties out.
While the changeup flashes average or better, Cjintje struggled to command it in 2024, landing it for a strike around 56% of the time. He is still learning how to consistently kill vert on the pitch, but late in the year he started to flip in more changeups featuring five to eight inches of IVB with 13-16 inches of horizontal rather than the more firm, changeups that would sit in the dead zone.
As a left hander, Cijntje sits in the low 90s with a fastball that is heavier with sinking action. He will throw a slider off of that which looks like it can be an above average pitch to lefties, but it seems as though Cijntje is more limited upside wise as a southpaw.
Outlook
From the right side, Cijntje has middle-rotation upside. His athleticism on the mound makes it easy to forget that he has only really focused on pitching for a short period of time prior to the draft. His ability to execute and sequence is a work in progress as he is still learning himself as a pitcher, especially since he is two pitchers in one.
He fits the bill of the low-release, high carry fastball guys that the Mariners identify well from the right side and his secondaries give him a chance to be a strong No. 3 option as he gains more of a consistent feel for them along with locating his heater better. From the left side, Cijntje looks more like a lefty specialist or depth arm at this point.
8. Logan Evans – RHP – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 12th Round (367), 2023 (SEA) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|Slider
|CURVEBALL
|Cutter
|Changeup
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/55
|55/55
|60/60
|50/55
|35/45
|40/45
|50
A 12th round pick in 2023, Evans saw his stuff tick up going into the 2024 season, turning heads in Spring Training and earning an aggressive assignment to Double-A. He pitched to a 3.20 ERA in more than 100 innings, looking like a completely different pitcher from the senior who pitched to a 5.88 ERA at Pittsburgh.
Arsenal
Evans has a deep bag of pitches that work off of each other well. It all starts with his fastball, which sits 93-96 MPH. He will throw both a sinker and four seamer, leaning on the former twice as frequently. Averaging more than 16 inches of horizontal movement, Evans racked up a ground ball rate of nearly 60% in 2024 with his sinker. He will also throw a four seamer that averages a half tick harder than the sinker. The shape leaves a bit to be desired, making it more effective as an eye-level changer than he mixes in 10-15% of the time.
Of his assortment of secondaries, Evans curveball stands out above the rest thanks to his ability to command it and the effectiveness of the offering against hitters of both handedness. A sweeping curve averaging more than 15 inches of horizontal break, it is impressive that he was able to land it for a strike at a 67% clip in 2024, a number that jumps to nearly 75% against lefties.
He will also throw a mid 80s sweeper with close to zero inches of vertical break and around 11 inches of horizontal. Though it can mesh a bit with his curveball, his ability to create vertical separation and more break in both directions on the curveball at a couple ticks slower is generally enough to give hitters two distinct looks.
As is the case for most sweepers, Evans has much more success with the pitch against righties, who barely hit above .100 against it in Double-A with a swinging strike rate of 23%. He will also throw a cutter at 88-91 MPH, flashing above average when he is locating it. The pitch posted good whiff rates, but his tendency to leave it over the middle resulted in higher opponent numbers against it.
Rounding out the arsenal is a changeup that is well behind the rest of his offerings. Averaging 16 inches of horizontal movement and almost no vertical movement, it has the potential to be a viable pitch, but he really struggled to command it as the 2024 season progressed.
Outlook
Evans is a high probability big league starter whose collegiate struggles could work in his favor, limiting the mileage on his arm. After throwing just 138 innings in his four collegiate seasons, the Mariners were careful with the workload of their emergent right-hander, having him work in relief for the middle third of the season before he rejoined the rotation and finished the season strong in Double-A.
Between his ability to get early count contact on the ground with his sinker to swing and miss with his pair of impressive breaking balls, Evans flashed the ability to turn lineups over and work deep into starts when his innings weren’t managed. He should at least land as a No. 5 starter but has the upside of a strong No. 4 option thanks to the unique horizontal separation he creates and his assortment of viable offerings.
9. Michael Arroyo – 2B – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 5’8″, 160 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $1.375M, 2022 (SEA) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/45
|60/60
|50/50
|50/50
|40/45
|45+
One of the most productive hitters in Minor League Baseball in 2024, Arroyo showcased much more power than his 5-foot-8 frame would suggest. While he may be defensively limited to just second base, he may have the bat to warrant an everyday role down the line.
Offense
Starting with his feet about shoulder-width apart and his hands just above his shoulder, Arroyo’s utilizes a medium-sized gather along with a barrel tip to get into his launch position. He has shorter levers and great hand-eye, aiding his ability to get to pitches in different locations. Arroyo has the tendency to close himself off with his stride along with a barrel tip, which can make it more difficult to turn around four seamers, but his barrel accuracy and quick hands help mitigate that issue.
Still, Arroyo ran a zone-contact rate of just 65% against for seamers compared to 78% against all other offerings. In terms of how that translated into production, Arroyo posted an OPS of just .763 against four seamers as opposed to 1.030 against everything else.
Already a patient hitter, Arroyo has run a chase rate below 20% as a pro, consistently walking at a high clip. Given his 5-foot-8 frame, he’s not going to pop 110+ MPH exit velocities, but he consistently hits the ball hard at desired angles, particularly excelling at pulling the ball in the air. His average exit velocity of 89 MPH paired with just a 36% ground ball rate helped him slug 23 homers in 2024.
Defense/Speed
Not the most agile of defenders, Arroyo’s range is limited at second base but his previously stiffer actions have improved as has his ability to read hops. He has a comfortably above average arm for the position. Arroyo is an average runner and made an effort to be more of a factor on the base paths in 2024, swiping 18 on 24 tries. He’s unlikely to provide a ton of value in either facet.
Outlook
With limited value beyond his impressive feel to hit, there’s plenty of pressure Arroyo’s ability to get on base and continue to out-slug what people would expect out of his frame. His ability to pulverize secondaries and strong approach help elevate his floor, though he will likely need to improve against four seamers to remain as productive at the upper levels. Arroyo has a chance to be a bat-first regular at second base with 20+ home run upside. The key will be whether the four seam whiff issues cut into his ability to get on base against better arms and whether he can maintain his ridiculous numbers against secondaries.
10. Harry Ford – C – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 5’10″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (12), 2021 (SEA) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/45
|70/70
|40/45
|60/60
|40/45
|45+
Ford is very unique. He has come along a good bit defensively, but is still a bit of a tweener given his skill set. His approach and speed should carry him, but it may be beneficial if he could use his athleticism in the outfield, potentially fulfilling a David Fry-type role.
Offense
A physical 5-foot-10, 200 pounds, Ford generates impressive bat speed and a lofty swing geared for lift. Ford scrapped the leg kick in favor of a toe tap, but still battles the tendency to drift forward prematurely. Despite the forward move, Ford does a good job of maintaining loft in his swing, evidenced by his 36% ground ball rate and average launch angle of 17 degrees on hard hit balls.
The drift results in struggles with velocity, causing pitches to get on him more quickly, which can effect him pretty significantly as a hitter who likes to make contact further out in front of the plate. Against fastballs 94+ MPH in 2024, Ford hit just .167 with one extra base hit in 90 at-bats.
Though he is pretty filled out frame wise, Ford has flashed the ability to utilize his explosive lower half well when he keeps his weight back, giving him 15-20 home run upside. His swing decisions are elite, posting a chase rate below 15% in pro ball, consistently controlling his at bats impressively.
Defense/Speed
Drafted as a project defensively, Ford has made significant progress as a blocker and receiver, cutting his passed balls from 20 in 2023 to just five in 2024. Ford’s fringy arm holds him back in his ability to limit the run game and his accuracy can be spotty. He gets the ball out quick enough to throw out 19% of attempted base stealers in 2024, but he may be a liability in that regard at the highest level.
An easy plus runner, Ford also saw action in left field for the first time in his pro career towards the end of his Double-A season. The position is new to him so it will likely take some time to develop out there, though there is plenty of value to him being able to play multiple positions as his catching defense is unlikely to be better than borderline average. An aggressive base runner, Ford swiped 35 bags on 44 tries in 116 games during the 2024 season.
Outlook
Ford earns high marks for his makeup and work ethic and his steady improvements as a catcher only help validate that assertion. Even if the hit and power are average at best, his superb on base skills and speed should help maximize his offensive value. It’s a unique profile that could be bolstered by versatility. If he can develop into a decent defender in left field, Ford could be a David Fry-type.
11. Michael Morales – RHP – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 3rd Round (83), 2021 (SEA) | ETA: 2026
|FASTBALL
|Slider
|Cutter
|curveball
|Changeup
|COMMAND
|FV
|45/45
|55/55
|50/50
|45/45
|50/55
|55/55
|45+
A northeast prep arm out of the 2021 class, the Mariners forked over $1.5 million in the third round to sign Morales away from his Vanderbilt commitment. After spending the entirety of his 2023 season in Low-A Modesto for the second year in a row, Morales made a huge leap pitchability wise in 2024, adding a cutter while improving his command of all five of his offerings. Morales cut his walk rate down to 6%, dominating his way through High-A, reaching Double-A prior to his 22nd birthday.
His fastball sits in the low 90s, generating slightly above average carry, aiding its ability to at least play up to average. Morales’ sweeper is presently his best pitch at 79-81 MPH. He can manipulate it to be bigger and a tick or two slower or a bit harder and shorter, almost exclusively throwing it to righties. His changeup has the potential to be right there with the slider as an above average offering as well, averaging 16 inches of horizontal movement and roughly 12 inches of vertical separation from the fastball, creating plenty of whiff within the zone.
The leap that Morales made command wise in 2024 bodes well for his chances of sticking as a back end arm. There will be a lot of pressure on him to execute and hit his spots, though the quality of his slider and changeup gives him at least some margin for error. He likely projects as a solid No. 5 option with room for a little more.
12. Tyler Locklear – 1B – (MLB)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (58), 2022 (SEA) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/45
|50/50
|50/55
|45/45
|45/50
|45+
A hard-hitting first baseman who has put up solid numbers at every stop, Locklear is still working to translate his plus exit velocities into consistent game power. After demonstrating a patient approach at the lower levels, he began to expand the zone more at the upper levels and in his MLB debut, particularly against sliders.
His 90th percentile exit velocity of 107 MPH across all levels in 2024 was comfortably in the plus territory and up multiple ticks from 2023, though his 48% ground ball rate on fastballs held him back from attaining his first 20 home run season as a pro. There’s some moving parts to his swing that seem to disrupt his timing, possibly contributing to the elevated ground ball rate. Locklear is limited to first base at this point, meaning he will really need to mash to be a regular, but he has flashed the raw power and contact ability to do so. He should get a more extended look in the big leagues in 2025.
13. Brandyn Garcia – LHP – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 225 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 11th Round (337), 2023 (SEA) | ETA: 2026
|FASTBALL
|Slider
|Cutter
|Changeup
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/55
|60/60
|50/50
|30/40
|40/45
|45
A funky lefty who releases the ball from roughly an 17-20 degree angle, Garcia creates a nightmare look for lefties with a sinker, slider combination that resulted in a 29% K-BB rate against same-handed hitters in 2024. Garcia averaged 94 MPH with his fastball in 2024, ticking up to 95 mph in shorter spurts when the Mariners managed his innings later in the season.
His ability to get weak contact on the ground (55% ground ball rate) and his gyro cutter helped him keep right-handed hitters at bay as well at High-A and Double-A, holding them to an OPS hardly over .600. Garcia is yet another Mariners arm who struggled results wise in college (5.93 ERA) before seeing things click with the organization (2.25 ERA in 116 innings). Garcia’s ability to stifle lefties gives him a reliever’s floor, but his comfort against righties could make him a a quality swingman.
14. Tai Peete – OF – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (30), 2023 (SEA) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|30/40
|40/50
|35/50
|60/60
|30/40
|45
Peete was undoubtedly the most raw of the trio of top 40 picks the Mariners selected in 2023 (Emerson, Farmelo) and that was evident in his pro debut, as Peete tinkered with his setup and swing and the Mariners moved him all over the field defensively. Drafted as a shortstop, Peete made 27 errors in 84 starts on the infield dirt and appears destined for a move to the outfield where his athleticism and strong arm will likely play better.
He has flashed plenty of bat speed from the left side though it has been difficult for Peete to get into his power as he still appears to be searching for the moves that work best for him in the box; he also has the habit to fly open with his front side prematurely. There was plenty of swing and miss in Peete’s first full pro season, posting a contact rate of just 60%. Peete is a project worth being patient for, aggressively assigned to Low-A in his age 18 season.
15. Teddy McGraw – RHP – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 3rd Round (92), 2023 (SEA) | ETA: 2026
|Fastball
|Slider
|Changeup
|Command
|FV
|55/60
|60/60
|40/50
|30/40
|45
McGraw looked like a first round pick heading into the 2023 season for Wake Forest before unfortunately needing to undergo his second Tommy John surgery. The Mariners still snagged McGraw in the third round, signing him to a $600,000 bonus, nearly 20% less than the slot value.
The right-hander’s heavy fastball is a ground ball machine, averaging 94 MPH, running it up to 98 MPH with plenty of arm side run. His slider is an easy plus pitch with two plane break at 82-94 MPH. His command was fringy prior to his second surgery and likely will be a work in progress as he works back from surgery. He made four short Low-A starts for Modesto at the end of the 2024 season, looking like himself in the 8 2/3 innings he threw, averaging 95 MPH with the fastball. He should be ready to take on a reasonable workload in 2025, though the Mariners will surely be careful with the 23-year-old.
Other Names to Watch
Ryan Bliss – 2B – (MLB): Acquired in the Paul Sewald trade at the 2023 Trade Deadline, Bliss is a game-wrecker on the basepaths, stealing 50 or more bases in each of his past two MiLB seasons. The former second round pick out of Auburn got his first taste of big league ball in 2024, slashing .222/.290/.397 in 71 plate appearances. Bliss may not have the profile of a future everyday middle infielder, but his ability to play a good second base and a passable shortstop paired with his plus wheels and double-digit homer upside give him a solid chance of landing in a big league utility role for quite some time.
Ashton Izzi – RHP – (Low-A): An overslot fourth round pick by Seattle in the 2022 Draft, Izzi may have landed on radars in the Chicago suburbs because of his high school rotation-mate at Oswego East High School, White Sox prospect Noah Schultz. Izzi took on a rare workload in his age 20 season in Low-A this past year, logging a 2.85 ERA in a whopping 110.2 IP. The 6-foot-3 right-hander sits in the mid 90s with his fastball and flashes a firmly plus slider, projecting as a possible future starter in an organization that develops arms as well as any in the game in recent memory.
Carlos Jimenez – OF – (Low-A): The 21-year-old Jimenez was signed for nearly $500,000 out of the Dominican Republic as part of the 2020 IFA class, and it’s been a slower climb through the lower levels of the minor leagues. After spending three years playing exclusively in the DSL or at the Mariners’ Arizona Complex, Jimenez gave us his best season to date in 2024, slashing .318/.426/.508 in 81 games, including an .849 OPS in 53 games with Low-A Modesto. The left-handed hitting outfielder has shown solid plate discipline and the ability to steal bases, but 2025 will be a major tell for sustainability in terms of offensive production.
Dawel Joseph – SS – (DSL): The $3 million IFA signing in January of 2024 is still very much a project, albeit an incredibly enticing one. The right-handed hitting shortstop OPS’ed just .447 (.133/.274/.173 slash line) in his first 150 professional at-bats, showing that he was grossly overmatched in his first taste of Minor League Baseball. Still, Joseph has all the physical tools of becoming a middle-of-the-order masher with staying power at shortstop.
Grant Knipp – C – (CPX): A sixth round pick in 2024 out of mid-major powerhouse Campbell, Knipp had previously enrolled at the University of Alabama before finding a three-year home with the Camels. Knipp’s 2024 season was thrown off a bit by a midseason hamstring injury, but he was one of the best players in America when on the field. In 29 games, Knipp slashed .402/.547/1.029 (1.576 OPS) with 18 HR and 46 RBI. Additionally, Knipp showcased his two-way talents, allowing just one run and striking out six in 5.2 IP on the mound. There isn’t much of a recent sample to work with, but this is a fascinating backstory in a player who can blossom as a catcher with a rocket for an arm.
Jeter Martinez – RHP – (CPX): A $600,000 IFA signing out of Mexico in 2023, Martinez hit the ground running in the DSL shortly thereafter, logging a 1.72 ERA in 47.0 IP. Martinez made the move stateside in ’24 and struggled to find the strike zone, issuing 31 free passes in 39.2 IP. However, Martinez still held opponents to a .207 BAA, and after a .109 BAA in the Dominican in 2023, there’s reason to believe that Martinez can continue to limit hard contact as he climbs levels. Control issues always come with reliever risk, but the 18-year-old Martinez can reclaim much of that prospect intrigue if he finds the strike zone in 2025.
Jared Sundstrom – OF – (Double-A): The 23-year-old Sundstrom was Seattle’s 10th round pick out of UC Santa Barbara in the 2023 draft after transferring from Santa Rosa Junior College in California prior to his Junior season. Sundstrom rode a 1.071 OPS in 50 games with the Gauchos into a formidable start to his professional career, but his full-season sample in High-A Everett in 2024 was the campaign that caught eyes. In 112 games, Sundstrom slashed .263/.380/.434 with a 14.2% BB% and a 132 wRC+ while swiping 26 bags and popping 13 home runs. He evenly distributed his time between all three outfield spots defensively, tallying 33 games in center, 30 games in left, and 37 games in right. While an elevated K-Rate would present the primary concern for Sundstrom’s game in the upper levels, he scream future fourth outfielder with the ability to play all three spots.
Troy Taylor – RHP – (MLB): Another later round selection by Seattle out of the UC school, Taylor was the Mariners’ 12th round pick out of UC Irvine in the 2022 draft. The 23-year-old was a full-time reliever with the Anteaters after playing his previous two collegiate seasons at Cypress College and Long Beach State, and he has done nothing but come out of the bullpen in professional baseball. Taylor logged a 2.35 ERA with 107 strikeouts in 88.0 IP in the minor leagues in his career, including a 1.27 ERA in 42.2 IP with Everett and Arkansas in 2024, before getting the call to the Show this past season, pitching to a 3.72 ERA with 25 K’s in his first 19.1 MLB IP. Taylor boasts a two-pitch mix: a four-seamer that sits 97 MPH, and a sweeper that opponents hit .188 against with a 45% Whiff Rate in a brief big league sample. Taylor could very well be the next piece in Seattle’s bullpen machine.
Ben Williamson – 3B – (Double-A): Williamson was the first college selection for Seattle after they rattled of the trio of Emerson, Farmelo and Peete almost consecutively at the top of the 2023 draft. A second round pick out of William & Mary, Williamson posted a .391 batting average with a 1.175 OPS and just an 8% K-Rate as a Senior. Williamson’s first full season of professional baseball was so-so, logging a 122 wRC+ and a walk rate at nearly 11%. The power has yet to entirely translate with wood, as Williamson hit just four home runs after clubbing 12 in his 55-game draft year sample. It’s early in his professional development, but 2025 will help shed more light on Williamson’s prospect status.