Seattle Mariners Top 15 Prospects

Though he is pretty filled out frame wise, Ford has flashed the ability to utilize his explosive lower half well when he keeps his weight back, giving him 15-20 home run upside. His swing decisions are elite, posting a chase rate below 15% in pro ball, consistently controlling his at bats impressively.

Defense/Speed

Drafted as a project defensively, Ford has made significant progress as a blocker and receiver, cutting his passed balls from 20 in 2023 to just five in 2024. Ford’s fringy arm holds him back in his ability to limit the run game and his accuracy can be spotty. He gets the ball out quick enough to throw out 19% of attempted base stealers in 2024, but he may be a liability in that regard at the highest level.

An easy plus runner, Ford also saw action in left field for the first time in his pro career towards the end of his Double-A season. The position is new to him so it will likely take some time to develop out there, though there is plenty of value to him being able to play multiple positions as his catching defense is unlikely to be better than borderline average. An aggressive base runner, Ford swiped 35 bags on 44 tries in 116 games during the 2024 season.

Outlook

Ford earns high marks for his makeup and work ethic and his steady improvements as a catcher only help validate that assertion. Even if the hit and power are average at best, his superb on base skills and speed should help maximize his offensive value. It’s a unique profile that could be bolstered by versatility. If he can develop into a decent defender in left field, Ford could be a David Fry-type.

11. Michael Morales – RHP – (Double-A)

Height/Weight: 6’2″, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 3rd Round (83), 2021 (SEA) | ETA: 2026

FASTBALL Slider Cutter curveball Changeup COMMAND FV 45/45 55/55 50/50 45/45 50/55 55/55 45+

A northeast prep arm out of the 2021 class, the Mariners forked over $1.5 million in the third round to sign Morales away from his Vanderbilt commitment. After spending the entirety of his 2023 season in Low-A Modesto for the second year in a row, Morales made a huge leap pitchability wise in 2024, adding a cutter while improving his command of all five of his offerings. Morales cut his walk rate down to 6%, dominating his way through High-A, reaching Double-A prior to his 22nd birthday.

His fastball sits in the low 90s, generating slightly above average carry, aiding its ability to at least play up to average. Morales’ sweeper is presently his best pitch at 79-81 MPH. He can manipulate it to be bigger and a tick or two slower or a bit harder and shorter, almost exclusively throwing it to righties. His changeup has the potential to be right there with the slider as an above average offering as well, averaging 16 inches of horizontal movement and roughly 12 inches of vertical separation from the fastball, creating plenty of whiff within the zone.

The leap that Morales made command wise in 2024 bodes well for his chances of sticking as a back end arm. There will be a lot of pressure on him to execute and hit his spots, though the quality of his slider and changeup gives him at least some margin for error. He likely projects as a solid No. 5 option with room for a little more.

12. Tyler Locklear – 1B – (MLB)

Height/Weight: 6’3″, 215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (58), 2022 (SEA) | ETA: 2025

HIT PLATE DISC. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/45 50/50 50/55 45/45 45/50 45+

A hard-hitting first baseman who has put up solid numbers at every stop, Locklear is still working to translate his plus exit velocities into consistent game power. After demonstrating a patient approach at the lower levels, he began to expand the zone more at the upper levels and in his MLB debut, particularly against sliders.

His 90th percentile exit velocity of 107 MPH across all levels in 2024 was comfortably in the plus territory and up multiple ticks from 2023, though his 48% ground ball rate on fastballs held him back from attaining his first 20 home run season as a pro. There’s some moving parts to his swing that seem to disrupt his timing, possibly contributing to the elevated ground ball rate. Locklear is limited to first base at this point, meaning he will really need to mash to be a regular, but he has flashed the raw power and contact ability to do so. He should get a more extended look in the big leagues in 2025.

13. Brandyn Garcia – LHP – (Double-A)

Height/Weight: 6’4″, 225 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 11th Round (337), 2023 (SEA) | ETA: 2026

FASTBALL Slider Cutter Changeup COMMAND FV 55/55 60/60 50/50 30/40 40/45 45

A funky lefty who releases the ball from roughly an 17-20 degree angle, Garcia creates a nightmare look for lefties with a sinker, slider combination that resulted in a 29% K-BB rate against same-handed hitters in 2024. Garcia averaged 94 MPH with his fastball in 2024, ticking up to 95 mph in shorter spurts when the Mariners managed his innings later in the season.

His ability to get weak contact on the ground (55% ground ball rate) and his gyro cutter helped him keep right-handed hitters at bay as well at High-A and Double-A, holding them to an OPS hardly over .600. Garcia is yet another Mariners arm who struggled results wise in college (5.93 ERA) before seeing things click with the organization (2.25 ERA in 116 innings). Garcia’s ability to stifle lefties gives him a reliever’s floor, but his comfort against righties could make him a a quality swingman.

14. Tai Peete – OF – (Low-A)

Height/Weight: 6’2″, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (30), 2023 (SEA) | ETA: 2027

HIT PLATE DISC. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 30/40 40/50 35/50 60/60 30/40 45

Peete was undoubtedly the most raw of the trio of top 40 picks the Mariners selected in 2023 (Emerson, Farmelo) and that was evident in his pro debut, as Peete tinkered with his setup and swing and the Mariners moved him all over the field defensively. Drafted as a shortstop, Peete made 27 errors in 84 starts on the infield dirt and appears destined for a move to the outfield where his athleticism and strong arm will likely play better.

He has flashed plenty of bat speed from the left side though it has been difficult for Peete to get into his power as he still appears to be searching for the moves that work best for him in the box; he also has the habit to fly open with his front side prematurely. There was plenty of swing and miss in Peete’s first full pro season, posting a contact rate of just 60%. Peete is a project worth being patient for, aggressively assigned to Low-A in his age 18 season.

15. Teddy McGraw – RHP – (Low-A)

Height/Weight: 6’2″, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 3rd Round (92), 2023 (SEA) | ETA: 2026

Fastball Slider Changeup Command FV 55/60 60/60 40/50 30/40 45

McGraw looked like a first round pick heading into the 2023 season for Wake Forest before unfortunately needing to undergo his second Tommy John surgery. The Mariners still snagged McGraw in the third round, signing him to a $600,000 bonus, nearly 20% less than the slot value.

The right-hander’s heavy fastball is a ground ball machine, averaging 94 MPH, running it up to 98 MPH with plenty of arm side run. His slider is an easy plus pitch with two plane break at 82-94 MPH. His command was fringy prior to his second surgery and likely will be a work in progress as he works back from surgery. He made four short Low-A starts for Modesto at the end of the 2024 season, looking like himself in the 8 2/3 innings he threw, averaging 95 MPH with the fastball. He should be ready to take on a reasonable workload in 2025, though the Mariners will surely be careful with the 23-year-old.

Other Names to Watch

Ryan Bliss – 2B – (MLB): Acquired in the Paul Sewald trade at the 2023 Trade Deadline, Bliss is a game-wrecker on the basepaths, stealing 50 or more bases in each of his past two MiLB seasons. The former second round pick out of Auburn got his first taste of big league ball in 2024, slashing .222/.290/.397 in 71 plate appearances. Bliss may not have the profile of a future everyday middle infielder, but his ability to play a good second base and a passable shortstop paired with his plus wheels and double-digit homer upside give him a solid chance of landing in a big league utility role for quite some time.

Ashton Izzi – RHP – (Low-A): An overslot fourth round pick by Seattle in the 2022 Draft, Izzi may have landed on radars in the Chicago suburbs because of his high school rotation-mate at Oswego East High School, White Sox prospect Noah Schultz. Izzi took on a rare workload in his age 20 season in Low-A this past year, logging a 2.85 ERA in a whopping 110.2 IP. The 6-foot-3 right-hander sits in the mid 90s with his fastball and flashes a firmly plus slider, projecting as a possible future starter in an organization that develops arms as well as any in the game in recent memory.

Carlos Jimenez – OF – (Low-A): The 21-year-old Jimenez was signed for nearly $500,000 out of the Dominican Republic as part of the 2020 IFA class, and it’s been a slower climb through the lower levels of the minor leagues. After spending three years playing exclusively in the DSL or at the Mariners’ Arizona Complex, Jimenez gave us his best season to date in 2024, slashing .318/.426/.508 in 81 games, including an .849 OPS in 53 games with Low-A Modesto. The left-handed hitting outfielder has shown solid plate discipline and the ability to steal bases, but 2025 will be a major tell for sustainability in terms of offensive production.

Dawel Joseph – SS – (DSL): The $3 million IFA signing in January of 2024 is still very much a project, albeit an incredibly enticing one. The right-handed hitting shortstop OPS’ed just .447 (.133/.274/.173 slash line) in his first 150 professional at-bats, showing that he was grossly overmatched in his first taste of Minor League Baseball. Still, Joseph has all the physical tools of becoming a middle-of-the-order masher with staying power at shortstop.

Grant Knipp – C – (CPX): A sixth round pick in 2024 out of mid-major powerhouse Campbell, Knipp had previously enrolled at the University of Alabama before finding a three-year home with the Camels. Knipp’s 2024 season was thrown off a bit by a midseason hamstring injury, but he was one of the best players in America when on the field. In 29 games, Knipp slashed .402/.547/1.029 (1.576 OPS) with 18 HR and 46 RBI. Additionally, Knipp showcased his two-way talents, allowing just one run and striking out six in 5.2 IP on the mound. There isn’t much of a recent sample to work with, but this is a fascinating backstory in a player who can blossom as a catcher with a rocket for an arm.

Jeter Martinez – RHP – (CPX): A $600,000 IFA signing out of Mexico in 2023, Martinez hit the ground running in the DSL shortly thereafter, logging a 1.72 ERA in 47.0 IP. Martinez made the move stateside in ’24 and struggled to find the strike zone, issuing 31 free passes in 39.2 IP. However, Martinez still held opponents to a .207 BAA, and after a .109 BAA in the Dominican in 2023, there’s reason to believe that Martinez can continue to limit hard contact as he climbs levels. Control issues always come with reliever risk, but the 18-year-old Martinez can reclaim much of that prospect intrigue if he finds the strike zone in 2025.

Jared Sundstrom – OF – (Double-A): The 23-year-old Sundstrom was Seattle’s 10th round pick out of UC Santa Barbara in the 2023 draft after transferring from Santa Rosa Junior College in California prior to his Junior season. Sundstrom rode a 1.071 OPS in 50 games with the Gauchos into a formidable start to his professional career, but his full-season sample in High-A Everett in 2024 was the campaign that caught eyes. In 112 games, Sundstrom slashed .263/.380/.434 with a 14.2% BB% and a 132 wRC+ while swiping 26 bags and popping 13 home runs. He evenly distributed his time between all three outfield spots defensively, tallying 33 games in center, 30 games in left, and 37 games in right. While an elevated K-Rate would present the primary concern for Sundstrom’s game in the upper levels, he scream future fourth outfielder with the ability to play all three spots.

Troy Taylor – RHP – (MLB): Another later round selection by Seattle out of the UC school, Taylor was the Mariners’ 12th round pick out of UC Irvine in the 2022 draft. The 23-year-old was a full-time reliever with the Anteaters after playing his previous two collegiate seasons at Cypress College and Long Beach State, and he has done nothing but come out of the bullpen in professional baseball. Taylor logged a 2.35 ERA with 107 strikeouts in 88.0 IP in the minor leagues in his career, including a 1.27 ERA in 42.2 IP with Everett and Arkansas in 2024, before getting the call to the Show this past season, pitching to a 3.72 ERA with 25 K’s in his first 19.1 MLB IP. Taylor boasts a two-pitch mix: a four-seamer that sits 97 MPH, and a sweeper that opponents hit .188 against with a 45% Whiff Rate in a brief big league sample. Taylor could very well be the next piece in Seattle’s bullpen machine.

Ben Williamson – 3B – (Double-A): Williamson was the first college selection for Seattle after they rattled of the trio of Emerson, Farmelo and Peete almost consecutively at the top of the 2023 draft. A second round pick out of William & Mary, Williamson posted a .391 batting average with a 1.175 OPS and just an 8% K-Rate as a Senior. Williamson’s first full season of professional baseball was so-so, logging a 122 wRC+ and a walk rate at nearly 11%. The power has yet to entirely translate with wood, as Williamson hit just four home runs after clubbing 12 in his 55-game draft year sample. It’s early in his professional development, but 2025 will help shed more light on Williamson’s prospect status.