The Cincinnati Reds Should Prepare to Take a Risk at the Deadline

As of July 26th, the Reds are 54-50 and one game back from the final Wild Card spot. Being in the mix for a Wild Card is not new to the Reds, who have hovered around that level for a couple of years. Not good enough to be established, not bad enough to be full-blown sellers.

Since selling off Luis Castillo and Tyler Mahle, Cincinnati’s past couple of deadlines have been relatively uneventful. Minor bullpen movement, adding ancillary players off the waiver wire, and other moves that do not truly move the needle. And to be honest, I get why they did it.

A young core was still finding their feet and getting established. The Reds did not truly know what level of players they had for that season, and into the future. Now, with a better understanding of what these players really are, the needs are clearer.

Lucas Picklesimer from our team wrote a great piece about the individual names and moves the Reds could make, but I’m here to talk about the big picture. A 10,000-foot view of why this year’s deadline is crucial for the Reds now and into the future.