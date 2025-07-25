Mets Pick Up Gregory Soto in Swap with Orioles

Soto is in the midst of his seventh MLB season and is the quintessential power bullpen arm, especially from the left side. Over the past two seasons, he has struck out 11 batters per nine innings, and his sinking fastball averages 96.8 mph in 2025.

The biggest issue with Soto is that his command is never guaranteed. His 4.5 BB/9 in ‘25 is in line with his career average, as the 30-year-old lefty has handed out 18 walks in 36 ⅓ innings. He has also plunked five batters.

However, the upside is undeniable. Even with the struggles to consistently pound the strike zone, Soto’s ERA sits at 3.96 and is incredibly difficult to hit hard.

Advanced stats would indicate that he is pitching even better than that figure, as Soto’s xERA is 3.34. He has allowed just two home runs this season. His barrel percentage (4.3%) sits in the 94th percentile across the league, according to Baseball Savant. Among left-handed relievers with at least 30 innings pitched this season, Soto ranks ninth in K/9.

As one of two southpaws in manager Carlos Mendoza’s bullpen, Soto’s job will be to retire prominent lefty bats late in games. Lefties have hit just .138 against him this season, while he has struck out 22 of the 70 (31%) left-handed hitters that he has faced.

Although he primarily leans on two distinct pitchers, his sinker and slider, Soto will occasionally mix in a four-seamer and a sweeper and has toyed around with a splitter in rare instances this year.