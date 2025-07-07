New York Yankees Top 15 Prospects

Fastball Slider Curveball Command FV 55/55 50/60 50/55 35/45 40+

Another example of the Yankees drafting the stuff over the performance with a college arm, Hurd struggled to a 6.55 ERA as a swingman for LSU in 2024, with free passes particularly plaguing him. Hurd unfortunately underwent Tommy John surgery ahead of the 2025 season, delaying his pro debut until 2026.

Hurd can really spin the baseball, generating above average carry on his fastball and elite spin rates on his breaking balls which can push above 3,000 RPM. He’s a prime candidate to benefit from the Yankees pitching development infrastructure, which typically delays the debut of their drafted arms in order to get them optimized in a controlled setting. Given Hurd’s recovery and slow ramp up, he will have plenty of time for just that as he returns from TJ.

Hurd’s fastball and two breaking balls could be good enough to stick in the back of a rotation, but his below average command will need to improve to fend off a move to the bullpen.

12. Jorbit Vivas – 2B/3B – (Triple-A)

Height/Weight: 5’11″, 180 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $300K, 2017 (LAD) | ETA: 2025

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/50 60/60 30/30 45/45 45/50 45

Acquired in exchange for Trey Sweeney as the Dodgers dealt with a 40-man crunch heading into the 2024 season, Vivas consistently puts bat on ball, running a contact rate of north of 80% at the upper levels, but he gets so counter-rotated in his load that higher quality stuff at the MLB level gave him some challenges in his short stint.

His feel to hit combined with his selectivity at the plate helped him walk nearly as much as he has struck out as a pro. He’s an average defender at second base and has enough arm to fill in at third base as well. Vivas is likely a contact-oriented utility infielder if he can simplify his operation in the box some more.

13. Roc Riggio – 2B – (Double-A)

Height/Weight: 5’9″, 190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 4th Round, (129) 2023 (NYY) | ETA: 2026

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/40 50/50 50/55 45/45 40/45 40+

After launching 18 homers in his draft year, Riggio has tapped into even more power since being drafted by the Yankees despite a smaller frame. The gains have been plenty evident in 2025, launching 14 homers through his first 40 games of the season between High-A and Double-A with a hard hit rate north of 50% and 90th percentile exit velocity of 104.5 MPH.

It’s a lofty swing geared for pull, which can result in some whiff against secondaries, but he has still been able to hammer fastballs. The defense is fringy at second base, though there may be enough power to dream on at second base to be a second-division regular. He most likely projects as a bench bat.

14. Queni Pineda – C – (DSL)

Height/Weight: 5’10″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $350,000 – 2024 (NYY) | ETA: 2029

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/50 40/50 35/45 40/40 35/45 40+

Signed for $350,000 out of the 2024 class, Pineda has impressed with his bat to ball skills and approach at the DSL, along with respectable exit velocities. The glove is a work in progress, really struggling with his blocking in his first season, but he has made gains in that regard in 2025. His catch and throw skills have made a leap in 2025 as well, providing optimism that he can continue to develop into a decent defensive catcher. It’s extremely early in the development of Pineda, who will be an 18-year-old for the duration of the season, but there could be a well-rounded skill set to dream on.

15. Henry Lalane – LHP – (Low-A)

Height/Weight: 6’7″, 220 | Bat/Throw: L/L | IFA: $10K, 2022 (NYY) | ETA: 2028

Fastball Slider Changeup Command FV 50/55 45/55 50/60 45/55 40

A towering southpaw who has flashed impressive stuff, Lalane’s velocity was diminished in 2024 prior to undergoing shoulder surgery that has held him out to start 2025. At the complex in 2023, Lalane’s fastball was getting into the mid 90s with a changeup that looked like it could blossom into a plus offering. Maybe the most impressive aspect of his FCL showing was the 34-to-4 strikeout to walk ratio given how long his levers are. As Lalane recovers from such a serious surgery, it really is a matter of just waiting to see how he returns.

Other Names to Watch

Roderick Arias – SS – (Low-A): A switch-hitter who can field his position at shortstop, there was plenty to be excited about when the Yankees inked Arias to a $4 million deal out of the DR in 2022. He was slow out of the gate before turning in an impressive 2023 season at the Florida Complex League, but has really struggled in back to back seasons at Low-A. Injuries haven’t helped, but it’s a loud operation in the box that results in plenty of whiff and challenges to get his A swing off consistently. The 20-year-old will need to get things going in Low-A to maintain his prospect relevance.

Brennen Davis – OF – (Triple-A): Signed as a minor league free agent ahead of the 2025 season, Davis got a late start as he worked his way back from a brutal ankle injury at the end of last season. Unfortunately, injuries have been the theme for what was once one of the game’s best outfield prospects, with back issues at the forefront. Davis was swinging it as well as anyone in the Minor Leagues upon returning in June, OPSing north of 1.200 with seven homers through 15 games before jamming his foot into the wall on a leaping catch in left field, finding himself on the injured list yet again. If he’s able to return to action, Davis offers plenty of power, especially against left-handed pitching, and could be an option to help the Yankees this year.

Brando Mayea – OF – (FCL): A toolsy outfielder, the Yankees shelled out $4.35 million to lock Mayea down as the headliner of their 2023 IFA class, but he struggled through his first two pro seasons at the DSL and FCL. It was better for Mayea in 2025 out of the gate as he repeated the Florida Complex League, flashing above average exit velocities on his way to an .873 OPS through his first 20 games before going down with an ankle injury that is expected to wipe out most of his 2025. Mayea can absolutely fly when healthy, but whiff and high ground ball rates have held him back.

Griffin Herring – LHP – (High-A): A multi-inning reliever at LSU in 2023 and 2024, the Yankees made him their sixth round pick in last year’s draft and had him pivot into the starting rotation. In 2025, Herring has benefitted from the Yankees’ classic college pitcher cadence, shutting them down for the remainder of their draft year before unleashing them on professional baseball the following spring. Through 13 starts in Low-A and High-A, Herring has thrown to a 1.64 ERA with 83 punchouts in 71.1 IP. Herring for the most part only throws a fastball and slider, but the slider is effective to both sides of the plate, making him a high-probability reliever.

Everson Pereira – OF – (Triple-A): Pereira offers borderline 70 raw power with the ability to play all three outfield spots, but the whiff issues have continued to hold him back. It doesn’t help his case that he is a reverse-splits hitter as the short side of the platoon would be an easier way to carve out a big league role for him given the power and defense. As it stands now, it may be a matter of waiting for a hit tool gain that may never come for Pereira as he continues to strike out north of 30% of the time in Triple-A…albeit with plenty of slug.

Eric Reyzelman – RHP – (Triple-A): Another LSU Tiger, the Yankees selected Reyzelman in the fifth round of the 2022 MLB Draft after his line season in Baton Rouge following a two year stint playing the University of San Francisco. Reyzelman’s first true opportunity in pro ball came in 2024 after a cyst issue on his back wiped out the majority of his 2023 season. Reyzelman was untouchable in ’24, throwing to a 1.16 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 38.2 IP. Command has evaded him entirely in 2025, walking 34 hitters in 29.2 IP with Scranton this season. Still, Reyzelman’s upper 90s heater and plus slider make him another formidable bullpen option if he can regain the strike zone.

Cade Smith – RHP – (High-A): Not to be confused with the best setup man in Major League Baseball, this Smith was a sixth round selection in the 2023 draft out of Mississippi State by the Yankees. Smith was an innings eater and strikeout artist last year at both Single-A levels, but a shoulder issue has prevented Smith from toeing the rubber in a game in 2025. Should he feel healthy at some point soon, his feel for a pair of breaking balls and a so-so fastball could make him a back-of-the-rotation iron in the Yankee fire down the line.

Gage Ziehl – RHP – (Double-A): The Yankees fourth round pick last year out of the University of Miami, Ziehl was a consistent strike-thrower for the Hurricanes before entering the Yankee pitching lab. Now, Ziehl is doing more of the same, throwing to a 3.61 ERA with Low-A Tampa for 11 starts before a quick bump to Double-A Somerset. His whiff pitch is a plus slider, but Ziehl’s pitchability with a fastball and changeup makes him a high floor/low ceiling starting pitcher.