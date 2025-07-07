New York Yankees Top 15 Prospects
Headlined by the son of a big leaguer and a gargantuan right-hander, the Yankees have enough talent in the system to help boost the big club.
There’s no doubting that the Yankees farm system is a bit diminished compared to what it has been in previous years, but that’s what happens when you graduate former top 100 prospects like Jasson Dominguez and Austin Wells and make trades for Juan Soto and Jazz Chisholm. The Yankees have continued to identify and develop arms well, with Cam Schlitter and Carlos Lagrange making big leaps in 2025 while Bryce Cunningham looks like a savvy pick in the second round of the 2024 draft.
Headline it all with one of baseball’s most helium-filled prospects in George Lombard Jr. and there is still a good amount of future big league talent to look forward to…things just drop off a little quickly.
1. George Lombard Jr. – SS – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round, (26) 2023 (NYY) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/55
|70/80
|30/50
|55/55
|45/55
|55
The son of former big leaguer and second round pick George Lombard, the Yankees were intrigued by Lombard Jr.’s well-rounded game at shortstop along with plenty of physical projection. Combine the projectable frame and bloodlines with the fact that he was one of the youngest players in his class, and it’s easy to see why the Yankees were eager enough to shell out $3.3M ($300K over slot) to sign him. Early returns have been validating as he showed up to camp in 2025 stronger and with a better swing, and the results have followed.
Offense
Starting upright with his feet a tad more than shoulder width apart, Lombard’s pre-swing moves are rather simple with a minimal leg kick in tandem with a rhythmic hand load. His swing path was somewhat steep in his first pro season, minimizing his window for contact and resulting in more ground balls, but he made some adjustments that improved both his swing path and coordination of his upper and lower half.
He already flashes good bat speed and a solid feel for the barrel as well as athleticism in the box that should help him develop into an average hitter. Where Lombard is particularly impressive is his pitch recognition and feel for the strike zone. He rarely expands the zone and leverages his advantage counts successfully, which in large part encouraged the Yankees to aggressively push him to Double-A within the first few months of the 2025 season.
With his path cleaned up and added strength, Lombard has a chance to tap into at least average power and above average hit. His plate discipline really shores up his offensive outlook.
Defense/Speed
An above average runner, Lombard moves his feet well at shortstop and boasts a plus arm. He is comfortable making throws on the run from different angles and off balance. He has the tendency to sit back on balls from time to time (common for young infielders with big arms), but it’s easy to envision Lombard sticking at the position with above average defense. He swiped 39 bags on 47 tries in 2024 and has been more effective in that department as he has gained more experience.
Outlook
Already with some impressive polish for one of the youngest players in the 2023 class, Lombard looks to have the ingredients of a well-rounded everyday shortstop if the bat can continue to come along. The Yankees have understandably pushed him aggressively given the superb makeup and advanced nature of his game. How much power Lombard can tap into will help elevate his ceiling, but with average or better tools across the board, he seems like a high probability regular at short with plenty more to dream on.
2. Carlos Lagrange – RHP – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 6’7″, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $10,000, 2022 (NYY) | ETA: 2026
|Fastball
|Sweeper
|Slider
|Changeup
|Command
|FV
|65/65
|55/55
|55/55
|40/50
|40/50
|50
A towering, lanky right-hander, Lagrange worked on his conditioning and delivery heading into the 2025 season and the results have followed. Lagrange is throwing harder than ever, along with more strikes.
Arsenal
Lagrange looks like a giant on the mound and has worked to make his delivery more simple and repeatable, sitting in the upper 90s with what looks like minimal effort. Lagrange’s fastball has ticked up to 98 MPH on average, touching 101 MPH with some run and ride.
Working off of his plus fastball is a sweeper and a slider that have both looked much improved for Lagrange. The gyro-slider sits in the mid 80s and can be tough for hitters to pick up out of his hand, making it his preferred secondary offering against lefties. His low 80s sweeper is a well above average pitch right on right while the changeup flashes average with the chance to be a quality fourth offering.
Outlook
Lagrange will need to expand on his impressive start in 2025 to fully shed the reliever risk that came with him after being challenged to throw strikes in his first several pro seasons, but he has taken a huge step in that direction by increasing his strike rate by 13% through his first eight starts of the 2025 season. After dealing with a back issue in 2024, Yankees have let Lagrange push close to 100 pitches in his starts in 2025 and he has successfully held his velocity deeper into starts. If Lagrange continues on his trajectory he could reach towards a middle-rotation outlook, but his improvements have him looking like at least a strong back end option with pops of more or a high leverage relief arm.
3. Cam Schlittler – RHP – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’6″, 225 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 7th Round (220), 2022 (NYY) | ETA: 2026
|Fastball
|Slider
|Curveball
|Command
|FV
|60/65
|55/60
|55/55
|40/50
|50
A big right-hander who flew under the radar at Northeastern, Schlittler broke out with an impressive 2024 followed by an even more dominant start to his 2025 season thanks to an uptick in velocity and improved secondaries.
Arsenal
Standing at 6-foot-6, 225 pounds, Schlittler has a relatively smooth delivery and hides the ball well. He’s a natural supinator, staying closed as he delivers the ball before uncorking from a slight cross-fire delivery. As a result, Schlittler’s mid 90s fastball has started to bump into the upper 90s since reaching Triple-A. It features cut-ride shape, generating above average whiff at the top of the zone, but can flatten out some at the bottom of the zone. He has. a lot of confidence in the offering, pounding the strike zone north of 70% of the time.
His most effective offering is a slider in the upper 80s that he can manipulate into a harder more cutterish pitch in the low 90s. The sharpness of it and the late break makes it effective against both lefties and righties but he will throw the more sweepy, lower velocity iteration more to same handed hitters.
Rounding out the arsenal is a curveball in the low 80s, averaging around 14 inches of vertical break and eight inches of horizontal. The vertical action makes it his preferred secondary offering against left-handed hitters, given his lack of changeup. Lefties have struggled to an OPS below .400 against it since the beginning of 2024. The depth the pitch features makes it his lowest strike rate pitch, but he still lands it for a strike nearly 60% of the time.
Outlook
Schlittler’s fastball velocity jumping by a tick and a half in 2025 has really helped the cut-ride action play up within the zone. His ability to manipulate the slider into a harder cutter has made the pitch even more effective, especially with his overall velocity uptick as the cutterish shape around 90 MPH yields plenty of weak contact.
The command will likely never be better than average, but Schlittler has taken a step closer to that plateau in 2025, cutting his walk rate from 10.5% to 9%. Despite his lack of changeup, Schlittler has posted consistent splits in 2025 against hitters of each side and looks the part of a potential No. 4 starter with middle-rotation upside.
4. Bryce Cunningham – RHP – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 6’5″, 230 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (53), 2024 (NYY) | ETA: 2027
|Fastball
|Slider
|Curveball
|Changeup
|Command
|FV
|60/60
|45/50
|50/55
|50/60
|40/50
|50
A tall and sturdy righty who works down the mound well, Cunningham is yet another Yankees pitching prospect who saw his secondaries improve after his first offseason in the organization.
Arsenal
Cunningham sits 93-95 MPH with his fastball with above average carry and extension. He fills up the zone with his fastball consistently, posting a 73% strike rate through his first eight pro starts before hitting the IL with an undisclosed injury.
The best secondary offering for Cunningham is his 86-88 MPH changeup averaging nearly 18 inches of horizontal action. He maintains his arm speed well but with so much movement, Cunningham can struggle to locate it as consistently as needed for it to be the plus pitch it ultimately can be.
Of his two breaking balls, Cunningham’s slurvy curveball is his best. The pitch sits at 79-81 MPH and he will utilize it more frequently to left-handed hitters, picking up plenty of called strikes through the back door.
His slider is his preferred secondary offering against righties at 82-84 MPH with gyro break. His feel for it is somewhat inconsistent, with the tendency to leave it up which can result in hard contact. Even if it comes along further, his curveball and changeup could very well be better options against same-handed hitters, but the availability of options is an encouraging aspect of his arsenal.
Outlook
Cunningham’s improved stuff and command wise has him quickly looking like one of the best arms in the Yankees system with a great chance of at least landing as a back end starter. He has the ingredients to be a big-bodied innings eater but with a bit more refinement of his secondaries, he could be a strong No. 4 option. Assuming Cunningham can return healthy in 2025, he could be a candidate to move through the minor leagues pretty quickly.
5. Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz – RHP – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (105), 2021 (BOS) | ETA: 2026
|Fastball
|Sweeper
|Curveball
|Changeup
|Cutter
|Command
|FV
|55/55
|60/60
|55/55
|50/50
|45/45
|40/45
|50
Acquired in an always interesting Yankees/Red Sox swap that sent Carlos Narvaez the other way, it looks like the trade could be mutually beneficial as Rodriguez-Cruz continues to shed reliever risk.
Arsenal
Rodriguez-Cruz has a unique pitch mix, utilizing both a two-seam and four-seam fastball, a trio of breaking balls and a changeup that all look to be at least average. The fastball sits in the mid 90s, with the two-seamer being the more effective, with late arm side run that plays up as his arm somewhat lags behind his body in his delivery. Ripping two-seamers that can touch 97 MPH with more than 18 inches of horizontal run makes for plenty of crowded swings from righties and rollovers from lefties.
His sweeper is the perfect pitch to pair, averaging 12 inches of horizontal break in the opposite direction at 82-84 MPH. Flirting with 30 inches of horizontal separation, Rodriguez-Cruz works east and west effectively, but also features a sweeping curveball that has enough vertical depth to keep left-handed hitters in check along with a changeup that looks to be at least average.
The sweeping curveball is his preferred weapon to lefties throwing it roughly 35% of the time with two plane break at 79-82 MPH. The 85-87 MPH splitter is his least consistent pitch from a command perspective but has good breaks, averaging just two inches of IVB. He will also mix in a cutter in the upper 80s.
Outlook
Rodriguez-Cruz has had his workload somewhat managed since dealing with forearm inflammation in 2023, throwing just 55 1/3 innings in that season followed by 89 2/3 in 2024. He’s on track to blow past those numbers in 2025 while improving his strike throwing ability. Mitigating his walk rate while potentially upping his workload certainly helps wash away some of the reliever risk that made Rodriguez-Cruz somewhat expendable to the Red Sox.
The right-hander has cleaned up his mechanics since joining the Yankees organization, working down on the mound more effectively which has lowered his release height some, improved his extension and increased his repeatability. The command may still ultimately be fringy, but the pitch mix is good enough to overcome a slightly elevated walk rate given his ability to blend ground balls and whiffs while keeping the ball in the yard (he has not allowed a home run through his first 11 starts of 2025). Rodriguez-Cruz has the upside of a strong No. 4 starter, but should at least land as a No. 5 or strong swingman option.
6. Spencer Jones – OF – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’7″, 225 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round, (26) 2023 (NYY) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|30/30
|35/45
|60/70
|60/60
|45/50
|45+
A 6-foot-7 outfielder with a power/speed combo that few possess, Jones is at high risk to not make enough contact for it to matter.
Hitting
Jones has adjusted his setup and swing plenty since being drafted as he has searched for ways to make more contact. His latest setup is the most unorthodox, starting crouched and open with his hands out in front of his chest. He loads by turning inward and leaning over his back leg as he kicks his front foot out with a nearly straight front leg.
It’s a very deliberate way to coil into his back side, but almost too deliberate as he is stiff throughout the move. Going from such a crouched position to then riding your back hip with your front foot kicked outwards causes a lot of head movement as well, which certainly does not help his ability to recognize spin, a key concern in his profile as he has run a chase rate north of 40% against breaking balls through the first half of 2025.
The unique operation has helped him hit the ball harder and in the air more consistently though, doing more damage than he has at any stop in his career in Double-A. The swing and miss looked like it wasn’t going to improve much, so a focus on maximizing the damage he is doing in the sporadic occasions that he is making contact.
Jones’ hard hit rate of 62% and 90th percentile exit velocity of 110 MPH are elite figures and when you add in the fact that he is hitting the ball in the air more than ever, it’s easy to understand how Jones has found more slug.
It’s a step in the right direction in 2025, but assuming it is what it is with the hit tool, the swing decisions are going to need to improve for Jones to become the three true outcome power-hitter the Yankees hope he can be. The struggles to lay off of spin at the Double-A level does not necessarily facilitate optimism in that regard.
Defense/Speed
An impressive athlete for his size, Jones’ chews up ground with long strides that help him get by in centerfield despite average reads and an okay first step. He projects best in a corner, though he has the ability to get by in centerfield. Jones has seen his stolen base output slow some at the upper levels, but he is still a threat to swipe 20+ bags per year.
Outlook
The tools are undeniable for Jones, who flashes 70 raw power and plus run times, but with a hit tool that looks 30 grade and swing decisions that are not far better, Jones is going to have to find a way to make a leap in those departments in order to differentiate his offensive profile from Joey Gallo’s, which at this point may be a pretty positive outcome.
7. Chase Hampton – RHP – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 6th Round (190), 2022 (NYY) | ETA: 2026
|Fastball
|Cutter
|Slider
|Curveball
|Command
|FV
|55/60
|50/50
|55/55
|50/50
|40/50
|45+
A strong four pitch mix headlined by an above average heater, the Yankees saw the upside the 6-foot-3 right-hander possessed when they snagged him in the sixth round out of Texas Tech. Rather than assigning him to an affiliate, Hampton worked in a controlled setting to help optimize his arsenal and smooth his delivery. The results were evident in his first pro season in 2023, boasting a 25% K-BB rate, one of the best marks in the Minor Leagues.
Injuries have unfortunately slowed Hampton dating back to the end of the 2023 season before undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2024.
Arsenal
A clean, low-effort delivery, Hampton’s repeats his mechanics well with four quality offerings that work well off of each other. His plus fastball sets the tone, with plus carry at 92-95 MPH. The shape of the pitch is what makes it so difficult for hitters to get to, averaging 19 inches of induced vertical break from an extremely flat VAA. The combination of above average IVB and a VAA that is far flatter than the average pitcher from his release height results in plenty of in zone whiff and chase at the top.
Despite the dominance of his fastball, Hampton only threw it about 35% of the time in 2023, boasting plenty of confidence in his secondaries, which played well off of a fastball that hitters feel like they have to cheat for.
Though it’s not his best pitch in terms of shape or whiff Hampton’s cutter in the upper 80s , is a reliable offering for him, landing it for a strike more than 70% of the time while picking up plenty of weak contact. The pitch performs better against lefties as Hampton is comfortable running through the back door as well as tying them up.
His slider and curveball are both quality pitches but the slider stands out as the more consistent and effective pitch in the 82-84 MPH range with good sweeping action. He almost exclusively uses it against right-handed hitters.
His 79-81 MPH curveball features good depth and good downward bite, tunneling particularly well off of his fastball. Much like the slider to righties, Hampton almost exclusively throws the curve to lefties.
Outlook
Hampton’s dominance in 2023 made him the best pitching prospect in the system, looking like he could fly through the minor leagues quickly. Partial tears in his flexor plagued him since the end of the 2023 season before finally undergoing Tommy John surgery in Spring Training ahead of the 2025 campaign.
The hope is the surgery will rectify the lingering issues that pulled Hampton off track. In his 2023 campaign, he flashed the upside of a strong No. 4 starter given his strong fastball characteristics and trio of quality secondaries. If Hampton’s velocity ticks up in his return and his command is unaffected longterm, there could be fringe No. 3 potential, but for now it is just a matter of waiting to see him back on the mound, which probably won’t be until several months into the 2026 season.
8. Ben Hess – RHP – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 250 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (26), 2024 (NYY) | ETA: 2027
|Fastball
|Curveball
|changeup
|Slider
|Command
|FV
|60/60
|50/55
|45/55
|40/40
|30/40
|45
A big-bodied right-hander who can spin it, Hess has swing and miss stuff with command that has backed up to below average in the early going of his pro career.
Arsenal
Hess predominantly leans on three pitches with his hoppy fastball leading the way. The four seamer sits 91-94 MPH, but gets elite ride from a slightly below average release height, helping the pitch perform well within the zone while generating chase at the top.
Working off of the riding fastball is a curveball in the mid 70s with good depth and late downward bite. Averaging 15 inches of break both vertically and horizontally, it’s a nasty offering that flashes plus, but is also one that Hess also struggles to land for a strike consistently.
His low 80s changeup has the ingredients to be an above average pitch as well, getting good vertical separation with plenty of arm side fade. It tunnels off of his fastball well, generating a good whiff rate within the zone, but his inconsistency locating it can be limiting.
Hess will occasionally mix in cutterish slider, but struggles to land it for a strike with enough consistency to rely upon it.
Outlook
It’s not often you find a 6-foot-4 pitcher who can generate high IVB numbers from a below average release height, which undoubtedly was a large pull towards the Alabama right hander for the Yankees in the first round. The velocity being down a tick from his draft year is something to monitor, though it is important to note that the Yankees like to be hands on with their pitchers in the early going of their pro career and he could be working through his adjusted mechanics some. That said, Hess has not thrown since the end of May and as of the time of this report (June 23), there have been no updates on his health.
Even at his current velocity, the characteristics of his fastball make it a plus pitch with a pair of secondaries flash enough to give him a starter’s arsenal. To stick in the rotation, he will need to improve upon his 14% walk rate to start his pro career, but there’s no doubting that there’s enough stuff wise to slot into the back of a big league rotation.
9. Jesus Rodriguez – C/3B – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 5’10″, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $10,000 – 2018 (NYY) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|60/60
|35/40
|30/35
|40/40
|45/50
|40+
A contact-oriented hitter with the ability to both catch and play third base at a passable level, Rodriguez could provide a bit more value than your typical backup catcher.
Hitting
Rodriguez has a unique setup, starting with his bat on his shoulder and his front foot turned completely inwards. From there, he gets into a big leg kick and coils into his back side as he pulls his hands back. It’s somewhat of a loud move, but he gets to his slot early with good lower half balance.
It’s a flatter swing, which results in more line drives than fly balls when he barrels it up, though that allows him to cover four seamers at the top well and produce high contact rates. He has sustained a zone-contact rate of 90% at the upper levels with the feel for the barrel to spoil pitches. He’s aggressive which paired with his high contact rate can result in weak contact on pitcher’s pitches in early counts, something he will need to improve to properly leverage his biggest strength, his bat-to-ball skills.
While he is unlikely to hit more than a handful of homers per season, Rodriguez’s average exit velocity is slightly above MLB average with the ability to go gap to gap. Improved swing decisions should help minimize the weak contact that holds him back some.
Defense/Speed
Rodriguez is a good receiver with a plus arm that has resulted in good caught stealing numbers as he has improved his transfer at the upper levels. The blocking is still a little behind. A unique aspect to Rodriguez’s profile is the fact that he may be able to play a passable third base with more reps. He is not very rangy, but moves his feet well enough to lean on his plus arm and can throw from different angles. He’s still learning to read hops and attack the baseball as the Yankees have played him there roughly twice per week.
Outlook
Assuming the defense can continue to come along behind the dish and maybe even at the hot corner, Rodriguez looks like he could be a unique back up catcher and bench piece whose plus bat-to-ball skills do much of the lifting. The Yankees added Rodriguez to the 40-man roster after a strong 2024 season and he has only followed that up with more success in 2025. He could get a look in at the big league level in the back half of the 2025 season.
10. Rafael Flores – C/1B – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 230 | Bat/Throw: L/L | UDFA: $75,000 – 2022 (NYY) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|30/35
|45/45
|55/65
|40/40
|40/40
|40+
Flores offers big power, but there’s limited value beyond that. If he’s able to get by behind the dish, he could slug enough to carve out a role.
Hitting
Starting open with his bat angled back behind his shoulder, Flores gets into a big leg kick as he pulls his hands back. It’s a longer swing, making Flores more capable of doing damage on the outer half, but he is able to drive the ball in the air with some consistency. Flores’ raw power is beyond the plus territory, evident by his 55% hard hit rate and 108 MPH 90th percentile exit velocity dating back to the beginning of the 2024 season.
Flores has a decent feel for the strike zone with the tendency to get swing-happy against sharper spin. He will likely need to recognize breaking balls better to have a chance at getting to his power frequently enough at the MLB level, but he has at least shown the ability the hit hangers.
Defense/Speed
A big body behind the dish, Flores has worked to move more efficiently back there and has gotten himself to a point where he can potentially be passable, especially as a receiver. His transfer is a bit slow resulting in lower caught stealing rates, hovering just north of 15% as a pro. It’s likely 40 grade defense at best, but that would be enough to fend off a full time move to first base.
Outlook
If Flores was closer to an average glove, it could be easier to envision a more regular role, but for now he looks like a part time catcher who can offer plus power off of the bench. If the hit tool is able to take another step forward, there could be enough production to fill a Gary Sanchez type role (the 1-1.5 fWAR version). It’s more likely Flores lands just shy of that.
11. Thatcher Hurd – RHP – (CPX)
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 3rd Round (89), 2024 (NYY) | ETA: 2028
|Fastball
|Slider
|Curveball
|Command
|FV
|55/55
|50/60
|50/55
|35/45
|40+
Another example of the Yankees drafting the stuff over the performance with a college arm, Hurd struggled to a 6.55 ERA as a swingman for LSU in 2024, with free passes particularly plaguing him. Hurd unfortunately underwent Tommy John surgery ahead of the 2025 season, delaying his pro debut until 2026.
Hurd can really spin the baseball, generating above average carry on his fastball and elite spin rates on his breaking balls which can push above 3,000 RPM. He’s a prime candidate to benefit from the Yankees pitching development infrastructure, which typically delays the debut of their drafted arms in order to get them optimized in a controlled setting. Given Hurd’s recovery and slow ramp up, he will have plenty of time for just that as he returns from TJ.
Hurd’s fastball and two breaking balls could be good enough to stick in the back of a rotation, but his below average command will need to improve to fend off a move to the bullpen.
12. Jorbit Vivas – 2B/3B – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 180 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $300K, 2017 (LAD) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/50
|60/60
|30/30
|45/45
|45/50
|45
Acquired in exchange for Trey Sweeney as the Dodgers dealt with a 40-man crunch heading into the 2024 season, Vivas consistently puts bat on ball, running a contact rate of north of 80% at the upper levels, but he gets so counter-rotated in his load that higher quality stuff at the MLB level gave him some challenges in his short stint.
His feel to hit combined with his selectivity at the plate helped him walk nearly as much as he has struck out as a pro. He’s an average defender at second base and has enough arm to fill in at third base as well. Vivas is likely a contact-oriented utility infielder if he can simplify his operation in the box some more.
13. Roc Riggio – 2B – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 5’9″, 190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 4th Round, (129) 2023 (NYY) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/40
|50/50
|50/55
|45/45
|40/45
|40+
After launching 18 homers in his draft year, Riggio has tapped into even more power since being drafted by the Yankees despite a smaller frame. The gains have been plenty evident in 2025, launching 14 homers through his first 40 games of the season between High-A and Double-A with a hard hit rate north of 50% and 90th percentile exit velocity of 104.5 MPH.
It’s a lofty swing geared for pull, which can result in some whiff against secondaries, but he has still been able to hammer fastballs. The defense is fringy at second base, though there may be enough power to dream on at second base to be a second-division regular. He most likely projects as a bench bat.
14. Queni Pineda – C – (DSL)
Height/Weight: 5’10″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $350,000 – 2024 (NYY) | ETA: 2029
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/50
|40/50
|35/45
|40/40
|35/45
|40+
Signed for $350,000 out of the 2024 class, Pineda has impressed with his bat to ball skills and approach at the DSL, along with respectable exit velocities. The glove is a work in progress, really struggling with his blocking in his first season, but he has made gains in that regard in 2025. His catch and throw skills have made a leap in 2025 as well, providing optimism that he can continue to develop into a decent defensive catcher. It’s extremely early in the development of Pineda, who will be an 18-year-old for the duration of the season, but there could be a well-rounded skill set to dream on.
15. Henry Lalane – LHP – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’7″, 220 | Bat/Throw: L/L | IFA: $10K, 2022 (NYY) | ETA: 2028
|Fastball
|Slider
|Changeup
|Command
|FV
|50/55
|45/55
|50/60
|45/55
|40
A towering southpaw who has flashed impressive stuff, Lalane’s velocity was diminished in 2024 prior to undergoing shoulder surgery that has held him out to start 2025. At the complex in 2023, Lalane’s fastball was getting into the mid 90s with a changeup that looked like it could blossom into a plus offering. Maybe the most impressive aspect of his FCL showing was the 34-to-4 strikeout to walk ratio given how long his levers are. As Lalane recovers from such a serious surgery, it really is a matter of just waiting to see how he returns.
Other Names to Watch
Roderick Arias – SS – (Low-A): A switch-hitter who can field his position at shortstop, there was plenty to be excited about when the Yankees inked Arias to a $4 million deal out of the DR in 2022. He was slow out of the gate before turning in an impressive 2023 season at the Florida Complex League, but has really struggled in back to back seasons at Low-A. Injuries haven’t helped, but it’s a loud operation in the box that results in plenty of whiff and challenges to get his A swing off consistently. The 20-year-old will need to get things going in Low-A to maintain his prospect relevance.
Brennen Davis – OF – (Triple-A): Signed as a minor league free agent ahead of the 2025 season, Davis got a late start as he worked his way back from a brutal ankle injury at the end of last season. Unfortunately, injuries have been the theme for what was once one of the game’s best outfield prospects, with back issues at the forefront. Davis was swinging it as well as anyone in the Minor Leagues upon returning in June, OPSing north of 1.200 with seven homers through 15 games before jamming his foot into the wall on a leaping catch in left field, finding himself on the injured list yet again. If he’s able to return to action, Davis offers plenty of power, especially against left-handed pitching, and could be an option to help the Yankees this year.
Brando Mayea – OF – (FCL): A toolsy outfielder, the Yankees shelled out $4.35 million to lock Mayea down as the headliner of their 2023 IFA class, but he struggled through his first two pro seasons at the DSL and FCL. It was better for Mayea in 2025 out of the gate as he repeated the Florida Complex League, flashing above average exit velocities on his way to an .873 OPS through his first 20 games before going down with an ankle injury that is expected to wipe out most of his 2025. Mayea can absolutely fly when healthy, but whiff and high ground ball rates have held him back.
Griffin Herring – LHP – (High-A): A multi-inning reliever at LSU in 2023 and 2024, the Yankees made him their sixth round pick in last year’s draft and had him pivot into the starting rotation. In 2025, Herring has benefitted from the Yankees’ classic college pitcher cadence, shutting them down for the remainder of their draft year before unleashing them on professional baseball the following spring. Through 13 starts in Low-A and High-A, Herring has thrown to a 1.64 ERA with 83 punchouts in 71.1 IP. Herring for the most part only throws a fastball and slider, but the slider is effective to both sides of the plate, making him a high-probability reliever.
Everson Pereira – OF – (Triple-A): Pereira offers borderline 70 raw power with the ability to play all three outfield spots, but the whiff issues have continued to hold him back. It doesn’t help his case that he is a reverse-splits hitter as the short side of the platoon would be an easier way to carve out a big league role for him given the power and defense. As it stands now, it may be a matter of waiting for a hit tool gain that may never come for Pereira as he continues to strike out north of 30% of the time in Triple-A…albeit with plenty of slug.
Eric Reyzelman – RHP – (Triple-A): Another LSU Tiger, the Yankees selected Reyzelman in the fifth round of the 2022 MLB Draft after his line season in Baton Rouge following a two year stint playing the University of San Francisco. Reyzelman’s first true opportunity in pro ball came in 2024 after a cyst issue on his back wiped out the majority of his 2023 season. Reyzelman was untouchable in ’24, throwing to a 1.16 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 38.2 IP. Command has evaded him entirely in 2025, walking 34 hitters in 29.2 IP with Scranton this season. Still, Reyzelman’s upper 90s heater and plus slider make him another formidable bullpen option if he can regain the strike zone.
Cade Smith – RHP – (High-A): Not to be confused with the best setup man in Major League Baseball, this Smith was a sixth round selection in the 2023 draft out of Mississippi State by the Yankees. Smith was an innings eater and strikeout artist last year at both Single-A levels, but a shoulder issue has prevented Smith from toeing the rubber in a game in 2025. Should he feel healthy at some point soon, his feel for a pair of breaking balls and a so-so fastball could make him a back-of-the-rotation iron in the Yankee fire down the line.
Gage Ziehl – RHP – (Double-A): The Yankees fourth round pick last year out of the University of Miami, Ziehl was a consistent strike-thrower for the Hurricanes before entering the Yankee pitching lab. Now, Ziehl is doing more of the same, throwing to a 3.61 ERA with Low-A Tampa for 11 starts before a quick bump to Double-A Somerset. His whiff pitch is a plus slider, but Ziehl’s pitchability with a fastball and changeup makes him a high floor/low ceiling starting pitcher.