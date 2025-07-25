New York Yankees Land Their Third Baseman, Trade for Ryan McMahon

When it comes to OAA, McMahon finds himself in the top 10 and again trails just those four third basemen. While he has never won a Gold Glove, McMahon has been a finalist, and certainly can play the position at a Gold Glove caliber level.

For a Yankees team that has struggled so much defensively this season, McMahon’s glove alone will be a welcome addition to the starting lineup. The real question, however, is how much McMahon can contribute with his bat, as he has been a below-average hitter throughout his career.

McMahon’s wRC+ has always hovered right around his career mark of 89, with it currently sitting at 88 through 100 games played this season. McMahon runs high strikeout rates (31.7%), which are offset somewhat by the power he produces and his solid walk rate (12.2%).

We are talking about a hitter that is rocking a .717 OPS right now, and half of his games have been played at Coors Field. Speaking of those splits, McMahon has a drastic difference in home-road OPS, as he has a .856 OPS in the friendly confines of Coors, and a .589 OPS everywhere else.

This year, 11 of his 16 home runs have come at Coors Fied, and 88 of his 140 career home runs have come at Coors. The one positive about this deal for McMahon is that he has pulled the ball more than ever this year at 40.6%, and now bring his left-handed swing to the short porch at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees know they are not getting the same type of punch to their lineup that they would be getting with Geno Suarez, but they are also getting a much better defender who cleans up their biggest weakness.