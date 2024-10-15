The Astros’ Catching Gamble Paid Off in a Huge Way in 2024

In 2023, the Houston Astros finally decided to let their second-highest ranked prospect take over duties behind the plate and they haven’t looked back since.

Yainer Diaz has exploded onto the major league scene over the last two seasons and has proven himself to be among the league’s best catchers on both sides of the ball. The Astros rode Martín Maldonado’s strong arm for six of their seven consecutive ALCS appearances from 2018-2023. However, his lack of production at the plate needed glaring improvements.

Yainer Diaz Earned a Starting Gig With the Astros

It was obvious that Maldonado wasn’t going to cut it anymore behind the plate for Houston. He barely provided a bat at all, and it was eventually going to get to a point where his defensive value didn’t matter as much if he was a virtual black hole on offense.

Maldonado’s Struggles

Throughout his career, Maldonado has been a sub-par hitter, sporting a career triple-slash line of .207/.283/.349 to go with a measly 72 OPS+ through the end of the 2023 season. Yet the 36-year-old catcher would still start 116 games behind the plate for the Astros in 2023, largely due to his veteran presence and leadership on the field.