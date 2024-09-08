Austin Wells Has Become the Dark Horse Rookie of the Year

It’s been about a month since the last time Just Baseball took a look at the AL Rookie of the Year odds and things have changed quite a bit since then.

In August, Colton Cowser was listed as the favorite, while Yankees right-hander Luis Gil was just behind him according to the odds. This goes to show how quickly things can change in baseball, as an injury ended Gil’s chances for the prestigious award as quickly as it came.

This opened the door for fellow Yankees rookie Austin Wells to make up some ground. The young catcher is a former first-round pick who has seriously impressed this year both at the plate and behind it.

There’s something poetic about the fact that the two favorites to win this award are also division rivals. Not only are they rivals, but their clubs are currently separated by just a half-game in the standings right now. The Orioles and Yankees are two of the top juggernauts in the AL and it’s only fitting that one of them will have this year’s Rookie of the Year.