Uprooted from Oakland: Athletics Moving to Vegas

Through thick and thin, A’s fans stayed true with an underdog mentality while other California teams spent to improve their team. If you think the crowds are a reflection of the fanbase, you are wrong.

Owner John Fisher has gutted this team of talent and made zero effort to improve the situation in Oakland. Selling off homegrown talent only to raise ticket prices and invest zero money back into the stadium and fan experience is unfortunate, but true. Oakland has averaged 20,000 plus fans per game in the past and interest is there.

Forty plus years of memories erased over night. Family outings, walk-off hits, hell even a World Series will never feel quite the same for those who experienced it. Summer outings with your son and/or daughter suddenly feel empty as you chat “root, root, root, for the home team” when your home team is being uprooted.

Baseball is more than a game of wins and losses. It’s an outlet, a distraction, a excuse to spend time with those close to you. A sense of community shared with those all cheering for the team 162 times each season.

Scrolling through A’s twitter reading unique stories about how the A’s have impacted and played a role in people’s life has made this even more difficult. Ask people about their favorite baseball memory. Often times it start with describing who was with them, and not exactly what happened.

A franchise with years of history is likely moving to a street in the desert. Bright lights, fun noises, and an infectious energy few cities can truly capture. Will it be better for baseball? I guess we’ll have to wait and see. Vegas can support a hockey and football team, I expect they can handle a baseball team too. I’m sure the new ballpark will feature new technology, comfortable seats, and luxury boxes. It won’t feature tales from one’s childhood. That takes years and years to organically create.