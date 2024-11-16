Fantasy Baseball 2025: Catcher Rankings

His underlying data is solid and if he got more aggressive with his approach, it wouldn’t surprise me if he produced a 25 homer season with an .850 OPS. And it’s not just Stephenson who will be rejuvenated under a new manager, the entire roster should be, too. With improved lineup support in one of the best home ballparks to hit in, Stephenson could break into “top catcher in fantasy baseball” conversations with the right guidance.

Since 2022, Cal Raleigh hit a combined 91 home runs while Rutschman produced just 52. Raleigh played 417 games in that period, Rutschman 415. Almost 40 less long balls is enough to convince me why the Baltimore young gun is bordering on overrated territory. His 2024 OPS was .709, far too low. And when looking at his profile, I just don’t see a lot that sticks out to me.

He will grow with this young core which Baltimore is growing at the moment, sure. The switch-hitting helps, sure. Yet there’s only so much value to bring to fantasy baseball teams when the ceiling is 20 home runs while hitting .250. Just know that when you select Rutschman, you are receiving mediocrity.

For the number of games Smith plays, his ratios are quite healthy. In fact that’s always been the case with the Dodgers and how they treat Smith. He is a guy who will miss a decent number of games considering he has always required several days off.

Additionally, Shohei Ohtani doesn’t give him the opportunity to slot in at DH like he once did. Even if he remains healthy the entire year, projections show he still misses about a month of the season. I’m not a fan of this which is the main reason he lands outside of the top five.

Who? I’d like to introduce everyone to Mr. Bangeliers, or Langeliers that is. While the Athletics 2024 was much more about emotion rather than actual play on the field, Langeliers is one of the bright spots moving forward. His profile is very similar to Cal Raleigh, who we’ll see shortly, in that he’s got a good amount of power with low batting average. Plus their metrics line up well together, too.