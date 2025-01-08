Shea Langeliers is the Best Catcher Nobody Talks About

Oh yeah, both played significantly more than Langeliers. Big names to be sandwiched between.

While I’d sign up for that level of production out of my catcher any year, I think Langliers has an even higher ceiling to reach. Last season was essentially his second full season and the improvements from 2023 lead me to believe there could be more meat on the bone.

K% Whiff % Chase % Avg. Exit Velo xBA xSLG 2023 29.2% 32.1% 31.2% 90.6 mph .211 .423 2024 27.2% 29.2% 30.7% 91.3 mph .241 .456

On the surface, you might not think these changes are all that drastic. But, the results speak for themselves. Langeliers saw a jump in his OPS from .681 to .738 thanks to a striking out at a lower rate while not sacrificing any of his power. Anytime a player with this level of power output can find a way to make contact more often, good things are going to happen.

If you want to dig into this deeper, and accept a smaller sample size, all you need to do is look at his second half. An impressive .241/.321/.472 line with 12 home runs and a 24.4% strikeout rate in 195 at-bats. That would come out to roughly a 36 home run pace across a full season.

A player like Langeliers is always going to lean more towards hunting home runs and selling out for power, and that’s okay. He needs to be lifting and pulling the ball without much intention for going to the opposite field, an area he also improved on in 2024. His pull rate was the same, but a 10% drop in going to the opposite field help him put more balls into the stands.

Sure, Langeliers has his flaws. A one-trick pony is not everyone’s cup of tea but anytime you can get 25+ home runs out of your catcher you have an advantage. Now, there’s more to baseball than just offense. Defense, especially behind the plate, is important and an area where Langeliers could use improvement.