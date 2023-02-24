Top 10 MLB Catchers For 2023

Trevino broke out in a big way last season, earning the Rawlings Platinum Glove to go along with his Gold Glove and All-Star nod. His best skill was his phenomenal pitch framing; according to Baseball Savant, he saved the Yankees 17 runs with his framing prowess. The next best catcher, Jonah Heim, saved his team just 12 runs, and only three other catchers (Travis d’Arnaud, Cal Raleigh, and Alejandro Kirk) saved even half as many runs as Trevino with their framing skills.

All in all, Trevino’s defense helped him amass 3.7 fWAR, fifth among AL catchers. It’s hard to believe he can maintain such absurd framing numbers going forward, but he’ll still be an excellent defensive catcher even if his framing stats come down to earth.

8. Tyler Stephenson – 1.5 fWAR

2022 Stats: 183 PA, .319/.372/.482, 6 HR, 35 RBI, 6.6% BB%, 25.7% K%, 134 wRC+

2022 Defensive Metrics: -3 DRS, -1.9 FRM

Tyler Stephenson was limited to just 50 games in 2022, but when he was on the field, he played at an All-Star level. By all reports, he’s completely healthy this spring, and the Reds are counting on a full season from their young, star catcher.

Stephenson is a fine defensive player, but if he’s going to stand out, he’s going to do it with his bat. While his bat-to-ball skills aren’t great, Stephenson has made up for it with impressive plate discipline. Furthermore, he’s got big power potential bubbling under the surface if he can learn to tap into it.

I’ll be perfectly honest here — I wouldn’t have ranked Stephenson in my own top ten. That being said, I can’t blame anyone who did. He’s a former top prospect with a number of impressive tools, and he’s still just 26 years old. He has what it takes to be a star if he can finally put it all together over an uninterrupted season.