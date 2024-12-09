New York Mets Sign Juan Soto to the Largest Contract in MLB History

It has been reported that the Yankees’ final offer came in at 16 years for $760 million which is less total value but more notably much less annual value. They now face an offseason with a massive hole to fill in their lineup.

At just 26 years old, Soto has accomplished more than almost anyone in MLB history at this stage of his career. Hitting free agency at such a young age is rare, but Soto debuted at 19 years old in 2018 and became the first player born in 1998 to play in MLB.

Now set to spend likely the rest of his career with the Mets, he’ll surely achieve much more in the future. So this list of accolades will certainly continue, but here is what he has done already in his career.

World Series champion (2019)

4x All-Star (2021-2024)

3x All-MLB First Team (2020, 2021, 2024), All-MLB Second Team (2019)

5x Silver Slugger Award (2020-2024)

NL batting champion (2020)

Soto arrived in 2018 and it was clear that he was going to be a force. He took the first pitch he saw in his first MLB start deep for a three-run homer off Robbie Erlin and became the youngest player in Nationals history to hit a home run.

After finishing second to Ronald Acunã Jr. in Rookie of the Year voting in 2018, Soto became a hero for the Nationals the following season. He took the lead for Washington late in the NL Wild Card Game, hit a game-tying home run in Game Five of the NLDS off Clayton Kershaw, and then cemented his name on the biggest stage.

He led the charge for the Nationals’ offense in the World Series as he went deep three times off future hall-of-famers in Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander. The 21-year-old phenom was officially one of the best in the game.