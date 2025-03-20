Which Team in the AL West Has the Best Ace for 2025?

Having Severino join this team coming off of such a strong season is huge for the A’s, who are counting on a continued surge up the standings in 2025. He finished 15th in the majors in innings pitched last year, which is such a massive accomplishment in itself for a pitcher who has struggled so mightily with injuries.

4. Los Angeles Angels – Yusei Kikuchi

2024 Stats

GS IP W-L ERA FIP K/9 BB/9 32 175.2 9-10 4.05 3.46 10.6 2.3

Even if the Angels are likely going to finish 2025 below the A’s in the standings, the Halos have the edge in ace ranking. Kikuchi, who’s closing in on his 34th birthday, had a turnaround for the ages on the Houston Astros last year and rode his 60-inning showing there right out of the last spot in our ranking.

Kikuchi, a six-year veteran, had spent the previous two-and-a-half years on the Toronto Blue Jays, functioning is a frustratingly inconsistent arm who was a lock to make every single scheduled start of the season but nothing more. He looked “just okay” leading up to the 2024 deadline, but Toronto was still able to flip him to Houston for a significant package of young players.

Right when he landed on the Astros, Kikuchi saw his game elevate to a level it never has before. He promptly struck out 11 batters in his first start as an Astro and went on to punch out seven or more batters five more times. In his 10 starts in Houston, the left-hander never went less than 5.1 innings and never allowed more than four earned runs in a single start.

So much of his newfound ability to dominate the opposition comes from a few tweaks to his arsenal. On the Astros, he began to rely on his offspeed pitches more, including a heavy reliance on his changeup and slider that wound up paying major dividends for all involved.

Now, Kikuchi will lead the Angels’ pitching staff as he continues his quest to make starts for every team in the AL West. He would’ve easily been their best pitcher last year and the projections have him being just that in the coming season too.