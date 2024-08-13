The Houston Astros Need to Get Healthy Fast

As the division and a spot in the playoffs is up for grabs, the Astros are in desperate need of two of their stars to make a return to the lineup. Both Kyle Tucker and Justin Verlander have been sorely missed. Houston has played solidly as of late, but if they are going to win the AL West, they could really use both Verlander and Tucker.

First the Great, Not So Great News on Tucker

So, this isn’t all bad news, just not great news. Tucker has been out since fouling a ball off of his shin on June 3. I am no doctor, but what happened to Tucker sure seems to be more than a typical bone bruise.

Here we are nearing the middle of August, and he is just now starting to move around on the field. But he is moving around on the field which is more than he has been able to do up to this point. That is a positive report for sure.

And when I say move around, take a look at the video below that Astros reporter Brian McTaggart got on Monday. While it’s fantastic to see Tucker back on the field, it sure doesn’t look like he was moving around very well. The September timeline seems to be accurate at this point.

Here’s some bad video of Tucker pic.twitter.com/VcUuamtOaL — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) August 12, 2024

It will be interesting to see how quickly Tucker can find his groove. After being out for so long, it is likely that he will have to go on some sort of rehab assignment in order to get his rhythm at the plate against live, in-game pitching. That also takes more time.

There is a decent number of games that remain, yet the end of the season is going to be here before we know it. Houston desperately needs Tucker back in their lineup. Here is a crazy number for you – 3.5. What does that number represent? It is Tucker’s bWAR on the season and ranks second on the team behind only Yordan Alvarez (3.9).