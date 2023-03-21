AL West 2023 Preview: Astros, Mariners, Angels, Rangers, Athletics

Since 2017, it is no secret that the American League West has run through the Houston Astros.

Across the past six seasons, the Astros have only failed to win the division one time, in 2020 when it was abbreviated to 60 games. They have won over 100 games in four of the past five full 162-game seasons and won 95 in the other year.

Coming off a World Series victory, no team is more confident and well-rounded to win the championship again this year. Still, that does not guarantee that they will win this division.

The Astros will begin the season without Jose Altuve, who broke his thumb in the WBC and could miss a good chunk of the season. With Lance McCullers on the IL, Houston will be reliant on rookie starter Hunter Browne and are also without last year’s Cy Young, Justin Verlander. If they got off to a slow start, the Seattle Mariners could capitalize and become real contenders to win the AL West.