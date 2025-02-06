How Can Chas McCormick Bounce Back for the Astros in 2025?

Chas McCormick was livin’ large in the summer of 2023. A 145 wRC+ in June. A 206 wRC+ in July. A 127 wRC+ in August.

For a former 21st-rounder who signed for $1,000 in 2017, he was looking like one of baseball’s best stories and another notch on the belt of the Houston Astros’ development system. Over 115 games in 2023, he put together a slash of .273/.353/.489, recording 3.6 bWAR with 22 homers and a 130 OPS+. That’s a five-win pace with roughly 31 homers over a full 162.

For context, Julio Rodríguez finished fourth in the AL MVP voting in 2023. He hit 32 home runs, put up 5.2 bWAR, and had the exact same OPS+ as McCormick: 130.

McCormick’s out-of-nowhere breakout led some to speculate about possible regression in the future. But a 2024 season that brought on a demotion to Triple-A in August wasn’t the type of regression most people, including the Astros front office, expected.