Which Version of Jonah Heim Will the Rangers Get In 2025?

Yet, if you’re looking at the 2024 season, you won’t even find Heim on the first page of the rankings for framing score. You have to look closer to the bottom of the rankings than the top to find him and his -1.2 framing value. How the mighty had fallen.

There is also much more to catching than simply framing pitches. From 2021-2023, Heim had defensive run values of 6, 11, and 12, respectively (per Baseball Savant). His +12 defensive run value in 2023 slotted him into a tie for ninth place among all defenders at any position. Heim grabbed his first Gold Glove that season as well.

In 2024, Heim’s defensive run value was -5. How did one of the greatest defensive catchers over a two-year period turn into one of the worst?

Heim’s Offensive Struggles

The big switch-hitter didn’t make up for his poor defense in 2024 with superior offense. He was equally bad in both areas.

Heim’s offensive numbers were down across the board in 2024 except in one key category. He actually had a better strikeout rate (18.3%) than he had in the past few seasons. So strikeouts weren’t the culprit – unless he just wasn’t being aggressive enough.

Season AVG OBP SLG BB% K% wRC+ 2022 .227 .298 .399 9.1% 19.3% 99 2023 .258 .317 .438 8.0% 19.2% 105 2024 .220 .267 .336 5.3% 18.3% 70

As you can see in the chart above, his walk rate was down significantly from both 2022 and 2023. Pair that with a decline in barrel rate (8.0% ’23 and 5.9% ’24) and hard-hit rate (38.5% ’23 and 36.4% ’24), per Baseball Savant, and the picture starts to become a bit clearer.