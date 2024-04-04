The first matchup will be a four-game slate in Arlington. The series next weekend in Houston will be of the three-game variety.

Is the Battle in the Lone Star State a Rivalry?

There can be much debate about what constitutes a rivalry in sports. One thing is for sure, the Astros and Rangers did not have a true rivalry until last year. After Houston joined the AL West in 2013, they were terrible for the first two seasons.

The closest divisional races between the two clubs, prior to last season, came in 2015 and 2016. The Rangers won the AL West both years, but the Astros were starting to turn things around. They made the playoffs in 2015 and finished at 84-78 in 2016.

Over the next six seasons, the Astros won the division five times, made it to the ALCS all six years, and went to four World Series, winning two. During that same stretch, the Rangers never finished above .500 and lost 102 and 94 games in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

So, back to the question of whether the Astros and Rangers have a true rivalry. As of right now, they absolutely do. And considering the way this thing has escalated so quickly, this competition could have the staying power to become one of the top rivalries in MLB moving forward.

It will obviously never rank as high as Red Sox vs. Yankees or Cubs vs. Cardinals. For college sports fans in the state, Texas vs. Texas A&M reigns supreme. Astros vs. Rangers is lacking the longevity that these historical rivalries possess.