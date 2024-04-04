Astros-Rangers Rivalry Takes Center Stage in 2024
The reigning World Series winners take on the reigning AL West champs, shining a light on the growing rivalry between the Rangers and Astros.
Last year’s ALCS was one for the ages. A dogfight between two great teams for the chance to represent the American League in the World Series. Ultimately, it was the Texas Rangers who prevailed and went on to raise the Commissioner’s Trophy for the first time in franchise history.
The series was unique, with the home team coming up short in all seven games. There was drama, anger, highlight reel defense, clutch hitting, and more. Things are bigger in Texas, and all that back-and-forth between the Rangers and Houston Astros in the postseason fits that description perfectly.
Now, the two teams from Texas are facing off again.
Under the new balanced MLB schedule introduced last year, the two AL West foes will face each other in the regular season only 13 times. Seven of those 13 games will come within the first two and a half weeks.
The first matchup will be a four-game slate in Arlington. The series next weekend in Houston will be of the three-game variety.
Is the Battle in the Lone Star State a Rivalry?
There can be much debate about what constitutes a rivalry in sports. One thing is for sure, the Astros and Rangers did not have a true rivalry until last year. After Houston joined the AL West in 2013, they were terrible for the first two seasons.
The closest divisional races between the two clubs, prior to last season, came in 2015 and 2016. The Rangers won the AL West both years, but the Astros were starting to turn things around. They made the playoffs in 2015 and finished at 84-78 in 2016.
Over the next six seasons, the Astros won the division five times, made it to the ALCS all six years, and went to four World Series, winning two. During that same stretch, the Rangers never finished above .500 and lost 102 and 94 games in 2021 and 2022, respectively.
So, back to the question of whether the Astros and Rangers have a true rivalry. As of right now, they absolutely do. And considering the way this thing has escalated so quickly, this competition could have the staying power to become one of the top rivalries in MLB moving forward.
It will obviously never rank as high as Red Sox vs. Yankees or Cubs vs. Cardinals. For college sports fans in the state, Texas vs. Texas A&M reigns supreme. Astros vs. Rangers is lacking the longevity that these historical rivalries possess.
Yet, that doesn’t make it any less compelling and fun to witness at this moment – and likely into the future as well.
Houston, We Have a Minute Maid Park Problem
As mentioned earlier, the 2023 ALCS was strange in that the home team lost every game. And while a seven-game series is a small sample size, the Astros seem to have a real issue getting wins at home in Minute Maid Park.
Last year, during the regular season, the Astros were 51-30 on the road and only 39-42 in Houston. There has been much talk as to why that was the case, but no matter the root of the issue, it is extremely strange.
Unfortunately for Houston, this year is not off to a different start. After being swept at home in a four-game series against the Yankees, the Astros took their series against the Blue Jays but could only bring their home record up to 2-5 on the young season.
The good thing for the Astros is that this first meeting against the Rangers will be played in Arlington. But if the Astros are to continue their dominance in the AL West, they will have to find a way to play better at home.
A losing record at home is unlikely to cut it for the Astros in such a competitive division.
Rangers Look to Win the AL West
The Rangers are the defending World Series champions, that is a fact. They won it all as a Wild Card team, and if they could make it in as a Wild Card every year and still end up on top, they would take that and run.
But obviously, that isn’t going to happen all of the time. Winning the division can make a big difference. It is also a huge accomplishment, one achieved over the course of a long, grueling 162-game season.
Texas wants to win the AL West. Last year Houston took the title, and as Alex Bregman pointed out, if they hadn’t, well, “I guess we will never know!”
The Astros and Rangers aren’t the only two teams in the division at all. The Mariners, in particular, will pose a threat to them both. Still, if the Rangers are finally going to win the AL West again, they will have to win it from the Astros. It is Houston’s division until someone else can come and take it.
Pitching Is Key
It’s always about the pitching. I have typed that line more times than I can count, yet it doesn’t make it any less true.
Pitching health, depth, and effectiveness over the course of a season will determine more than almost anything else. Offense is sexy, but pitching reigns supreme.
These two Texas organizations are both sitting in similar positions. They have some solid starters at the moment, but they also have several key players on the injured list. Can the guys coming late to the party contribute this season? It will make a huge difference if they can.
Will Justin Verlander, Lance McCullers Jr., and Luis Garcia come back strong for Houston? Can Max Scherzer, Tyler Mahle, and Jacob deGrom give the Rangers a shot in the arm to push them to the top of the division?
Stay tuned for what should be one of the most interesting storylines of the MLB season.
A Future HOF Manager Versus the Rookie
One notable element in this tense series will be the absence of Dusty Baker. The future Hall of Famer retired after last season, and longtime baseball guy, Joe Espada has taken over the manager’s seat in Houston.
The transition has many Astros fans excited, as they felt like Baker and his old-school approach to the game needed to go. Espada has a real chance to do great things. He has been around the game for a long time, and he inherited a fantastic team.
One thing he is not though, is a future Hall of Famer. There is going to be a learning curve for Espada. No matter how long a person watches others perform a leadership role, it can take some time, and mistakes, to figure things out.
Across the diamond in the Rangers’ dugout is Bruce Bochy. This isn’t his first rodeo. Like Baker, he is a future Hall of Famer and now has four World Series rings to his credit.
How these two managers handle their clubs this season will play a big role in whether a team from the state of Texas – and which one – is able to win the AL West.