Top Notes From the Athletics ZiPS Projections for 2025

For the first time in what feels like a lifetime, the Athletics have been active in free agency. While the MLBPA is forcing their hand to an extent, seeing the A’s add is refreshing, nonetheless. Their 69-win total in 2024 was far short of successful, but their 19-win improvement from the year prior with a .500 second half leaves fans with hope for a better 2025.

Let’s be clear, the A’s are not barreling toward a playoff-caliber season. As of today, they’re looking at a projected win total somewhere in the 70s. However, several young pieces established themselves last season and will look to build upon their success.

Moreover, the Athletics did not trade slugger Brent Rooker, instead giving him a new deal. Luis Severino, Jeffery Springs, Gio Urshela, and José Leclerc were the team’s main additions.

You can see why a fanbase that has been through the wringer can smile, or at least grin, heading into the season. Of course, which players take a step forward or a step back will play a pivotal role in the Athletics’ success. Luckily, we can play the prediction game.