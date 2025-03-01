Top Notes From the Toronto Blue Jays ZiPS Projections for 2025

Last year, the Toronto Blue Jays fell short in just about every way they could. They were doomed from the start, having put together a dreadful 2023-2024 offseason that was highlighted by them missing out on Shohei Ohtani and multiple other big-name free agents.

The 74-win showing they put together during the regular season earned them a last-place finish in the AL East and it’s difficult to see them bouncing back too far from that in the upcoming campaign.

After all, the 2024-25 offseason went just about the same way the previous one did. This time around, it was Juan Soto, Alex Bregman, Corbin Burnes, and Roki Sasaki that were within striking distance. However, the big difference this year is that the club landed Andres Gimenez, Jeff Hoffman, Anthony Santander, and Max Scherzer instead of Justin Turner, Kevin Kiermaier, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

Here to help us look ahead to 2025 is ZiPS, one of the very best projection systems around. For those that aren’t familiar with ZiPS and what it’s all about, here’s some additional info courtesy of MLB.com: