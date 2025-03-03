Who Will Be the Yankees’ Second-Best Hitter in 2025?

Despite reaching the World Series last year for the first time since 2009, the New York Yankees entered the offseason under a cloud of uncertainty of whether superstar outfielder Juan Soto was going to be back in 2025.

When the news broke that Soto would be taking his talents to Queens in 2025 to become a New York Met, the Yankees’ cloud of uncertainty quickly became a difficult task ahead of them.

Brain Cashman and Co. were left the question; who would be the franchise’s second-best hitter in their pursuit of another trip to the Fall Classic?

Aaron Judge has a firm grasp on the club’s title of best hitter after a season where he hit .322 with a 1.159 OPS, belted 58 home runs, drove in 144 and posted a ridiculous 218 wRC+, taking home his second AL MVP in last three season.