Why the Orioles Do Not Need To Make a Trade

I know, I know, O’s fans are either sick of this topic or have exhausted themselves digging through every single mock trade. But, contrary to the majority, I think the Baltimore Orioles are actually in a great spot and should not use their prospects to swing a big trade.

Baltimore’s current roster is one of the best in all of baseball, with not only proven stars but high-end depth that is currently blocked without a clear path to the Opening Day roster. Although the idea of trading from a strength to help the current roster is fair, now is not the time.

The Orioles have had an active offseason, adding slugger Tyler O’Neill to replace Anthony Santander, as well as signing Gary Sánchez, Ramon Laureano, Dylan Carlson, and other depth pieces.

A lineup as strong as the O’s was never the question. However, a rotation that was middling only added 41-year-old Charlie Morton and 35-year-old Tomoyuki Sugano, leaving fans worried – but should they be?