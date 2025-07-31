The Rays Were Surprise Buyers at This Year’s Deadline

By now the Tampa Bay Rays have established themselves as one of MLB’s most confusing teams every time the trade deadline comes around. Whether they’re winning or losing games, the team always seems to go against the grain and do the exact opposite of what the industry expects them to do.

This year, they didn’t make any attempt to change that. As things currently stand, the Rays are 54-55, 9.5 games back in the AL East, and in fourth place in the division. If they opted to move on from the likes of Yandy Diaz, Brandon Lowe, Pete Fairbanks, and anybody else of value, nobody would’ve been surprised.

Instead, the deadline came and went, and each of their top trade chips remain on the team.

Looking back, the Rays only subtracted Danny Jansen, Zack Littell, and Jose Caballero from their big league roster. Taj Bradley and Ben Rortvedt were were also moved, but they were down in Triple-A after mid-season demotions.