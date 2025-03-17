Curtis Mead Could be the Rays’ Next Big Thing

Of course, we always have to take spring training stats with a grain of salt — Mead surely won’t hit over .500 when the games officially matter — but after spending the offseason focused on adding strength to return to the player that ranked among baseball’s most exciting up-and-comers, there might something to this March breakout.

In late February, he told reporters that he gained 20 pounds over the winter, thanks to the addition of a gym in his garage at home in Adelaide.

“I felt like I’ve constantly been trying to adjust and adapt to end up staying on the team and getting more at-bats, but I think this year I’m going to kind of do what I did when I was younger,” Mead told reporters, including MLB.com’s Adam Berry. “I think that’s a better version of the player that I can be, so I’m hoping they agree with that.”

Is Mead’s Spring Legit?

It’d be pretty tough for anyone to disagree that what Mead has done over the first few weeks of the 2025 season isn’t an encouraging sign of what could lie ahead. But beyond the back-of-the-baseball-card stats this spring, is there reason to believe that the former top prospect could recapture that status and emerge as the latest to surprise in the heart of Tampa Bay’s lineup?

In short, absolutely. Writing off a young hitter with so much promise after just 62 MLB games is never the correct answer, but unfortunately for Mead, the Rays have the likes of Junior Caminero, Brandon Lowe, Jonathan Aranda and Christopher Morel vying for playing time at second and third base.

PA AVG OBP SLG HR wRC+ fWAR 2023 92 .253 .326 .349 1 94 0.3 2024 132 .238 .282 .287 1 67 -0.3 Curtis Mead’s career MLB stats

Even with the competition around him, Mead still flashed some strong carrying skills between the major and minor leagues in 2024 that inspire confidence that an impact bat is still in the cards going forward.