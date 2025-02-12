Can Bo Bichette Bounce Back for the Blue Jays in 2025?

Remember when the Toronto Blue Jays were the fun up-and-coming team destined to reach new heights? Although it feels like yesterday, the team’s core is on the verge of dismantling, with 2025 in many ways being a make-or-break year.

After winning 89 games in 2023, Toronto unraveled in 2024, limping to only 74 wins. While blame can be spread all around, star shortstop Bo Bichette was at the root of the Blue Jays’ spiral. He posted an OPS over .800 in each of his first five seasons only to come up shy of .600 last year before injury effectively ended his season.

Bichette had established a level of consistency – reliable for a 120-125 wRC+, 20+ home runs, and 4.0ish fWAR – putting him in an upper tier of shortstops. Last year, he hit drastic career lows across the board, all while heading into a crucial contract season in 2025.

In order for the Blue Jays to rebound and avoid a “one last dance” season, Bichette will need to put 2024 behind him and prove he’s an impact player before reaching the open market.