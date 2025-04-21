2025 Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Adds: Week of April 21
It's the most important time of the year for waiver wire pickups. Here are some names to consider adding before it's too late.
We all know the most important time to be active on the waiver wire is early in the season. Breakouts get scooped up quickly, so you better work fast. Injuries are starting to pop up, and finding the right replacement isn’t as easy as it may seem.
I will caution, the sample size we are working with is still small. As always, be mindful of who you decide to drop in order to chase these fast risers. The last thing you want is to regret a move all season long.
With that said, let’s dive into this week’s top waiver wire picks.
Stats and rankings taken prior to first pitch on April 21.
Austin Hays – OF, Cincinnati Reds (9.6% Rostered)
2025 Stats: .429/.467/.786, 3 HR, 8 RBI
Hays dealt with injuries last season which dampened his fantasy value, and he missed the beginning of this campaign as well.
Now back, Hays is getting everyday at-bats in the four hole right behind Elly De La Cruz. Although he will not draw many walks, fantasy owners can expect to see the best power output of his career this season.
Hays’ power was robbed due to the left field fence in Baltimore not playing to his pull-heavy style, but it should play up in Great American Small Park. He’s an immediate add in deeper leagues and one you should consider in 10-team formats as well.
Hays makes great contact and looks to be the healthiest he has been since posting a .769 OPS in 2023, his lone All-Star season.
Dillon Dingler – C, Detroit Tigers (6.3% Rostered)
2025 Stats: .276/.288/.466, 2 HR, 9 RBI
Dingler took a slower path through the minors, but he has finally been given a full-time role as the Tigers’ backstop following Jake Rogers’ injury.
He comes with a high strikeout rate but big power potential for a catcher. He’s looked more comfortable than he did in his first taste of the big leagues last season, already posting a 92.5 mph average exit velocity in 2025.
I’m not sure how long Dingler can keep this up, but we could be looking at a breakout instead of just a hot streak. There’s a good chance he earns the lion’s share of the catching duties even when Rogers comes back.
His terrific Triple-A numbers in 2024 were no fluke, and fantasy managers won’t want to miss out on the opportunity to scoop up a good bat at a position of limited offensive value.
Andrew Abbott – SP, Cincinnati Reds (13.5% Rostered)
2025 Stats: 11 IP, 1.64 ERA, 16 K , 3 BB
This Cincinnati rotation has been excellent to start the season, and Abbott has been a big part of that.
After missing the start of the season due to injury, Abbott has returned to action with back-to-back two-hit starts including an outing with 11 strikeouts. His fastball has better shape, and I think it could take his game up a notch.
Abbott will never be the sexiest arm on your team, but he’s pretty reliable. He’s posted a sub-4.00 ERA each of his first two seasons and has always managed to outpitch the peripherals. If you need an injury replacement or just an arm to round out your rotation, Abbott can be just that.
Rhys Hoskins – 1B, Milwaukee Brewers (9.5% Rostered)
2025 Stats: .262/.352/.426, 3 HR, 12 RBI
If you have ever owned shares of Hoskins in the past, I’m sure you just rolled your eyes. Without a doubt, Hoskins is one of the more frustrating players. His insane hot and cold streaks make him a difficult player to roster, but when he’s hot you need him on your team.
Hoskins is getting everyday playing time and has posted an .842 OPS over the past two weeks. You know he’ll bring your team 25 home runs, but plenty of strikeouts to go along with that pop. Go ahead an add Hoskins, but watch his performance closely, because once the dip starts, you’ll likely need to drop him.
Jake Irvin – SP, Washington Nationals (16.2% Rostered)
2025 Stats: 29.1 IP, 3.68 ERA, 27 K, 7 BB
Like Abbott, Irvin isn’t going to excite many fantasy owners. However, he brings a baseline of production that is often needed throughout the season to get you by. What I find intriguing is the Nationals’ willingness to let him go deeper into games, as he has gone six and seven innings in his last two outings, respectively.
If you are not one to dig through streamers everyday while you wait for a certain player to come back, consider adding Irvin. Stability and predictability can be important, and I know he’ll at least provide that for your fantasy team.
Wait And See
Chandler Simpson (OF, Tampa Bay Rays), Edgar Quero (C, Chicago White Sox), Luke Keaschall (2B, Minnesota Twins), Nick Kurtz (1B, Athletics), Lance McCullers (SP, Houston Astros)
The first three names listed above are highly-rated prospects who are worth an add in deep leagues and should warrant a watchlist add in 10-team or 12-team formats.
Chandler Simpson comes with a ton of stolen base upside, but he has a questionable hit tool. Edgar Quero and Luke Keaschall should see a good amount of playing time but not enough to get me excited just yet.
Nick Kurtz is hitting bomb after bomb in a homer-friendly environment, but he could join the Athletics at any moment. His power upside cannot be ignored, and it should be fun to watch him with Brent Rooker and Tyler Soderstrom in the same lineup.
Of course you know Lance McCullers, who has just 47 innings pitched since 2021. He has racked up nine strikeouts in 7.2 innings in his rehab starts though, which is encouraging. Who knows what he will ultimately offer, but McCullers is worth monitoring at the very least.