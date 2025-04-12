What’s Behind Tyler Soderstrom’s Hot Start for the A’s?

In the second half of the 2024 season, common baseball fans started to take notice of the Athletics. The team playing at a .500 level was part of it, but a number of young players breaking out caught plenty of eyes. Lawrence Butler and JJ Bleday blossomed into above-average players while first-rounder Jacob Wilson added excitement.

However, one player who did not get nearly the attention he deserved was Tyler Soderstrom. The A’s 2020 first-rounder and former top 100 prospect made major strides after struggling in his first major league stint in 2023. Soderstrom posted a 114 wRC+ across 61 games with nine home runs while improving his underlying metrics as well.

While not forgotten, Soderstrom did come into 2025 with less buzz than the aforementioned youngsters.

Don’t get me wrong, Soderstrom’s hot start is not out of nowhere or some huge surprise. If you watched him last season, you saw the talent that it takes to be a productive player. Now, in what will be his first full season, he is looking like one of the best power bats in the game.