Nick Kurtz Called up to Add More Thump to the Athletics Lineup

Late Monday afternoon Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reported that the Athletics have called up Just Baseball’s no. 48 prospect Nick Kurtz. The A’s first-round selection from last year’s draft, who just recently turned 22 years old, will join the A’s in Sacramento ahead of their series with the Texas Rangers.

After years of tearing down, the A’s roster is now littered with young, high-upside, talent as the team pushes toward a .500 record. Keep in mind, this is not the same as letting a few prospects play in September. What we are seeing is a team that is aggressive and willing to trust their young talent to develop and grown together with an outside chance of a wild card berth within the range of outcomes this season.

What Kurtz Brings

I’m sure if you went looking for Nick Kurtz highlights you would find a plethora of balls being launched into orbit. The power potential is real, and it is ridiculous. Kurtz launched four home runs in 12 games in the minors last season and has seven in 20 games this year.

The 6-foot-5 left-handed bat is a presence on the field. His large frame and upward bat path help Kurtz get to his power, especially on the pull side. Not only does his power produce home runs, but extra base hits galore. Kurtz has already hit 10 doubles in his short minor league career which tracks well to his production in college.