Brewers Need Their Young Bats To Take a Step Forward in 2025

Opening weekend was a wake-up call for the Milwaukee Brewers. They went into Yankee Stadium hoping to pick up right where they left off in 2024, but they came away from their trip to New York with a plethora of questions that need to be answered quickly.

The dreadful pitching performance from the Brewers grabbed early headlines, and rightfully so. Their normally reliable starters got ambushed on multiple occasions, and injuries have decimated this pitching staff.

As a result, the Brewers will be heavily reliant upon some arms who weren’t expected to be in the picture to start the year. That means in order for Milwaukee to tread water until they get their pitching staff back to full strength, there will be elevated pressure on this lineup to produce.

While Milwaukee’s veterans will continue to lead the way at the top of the lineup, there’s a golden opportunity for many of the Brewers’ youngsters to step up and elevate this offense in 2025.