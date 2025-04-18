Top-100 Prospect Chandler Simpson to Debut for Rays

It’s a prospect promotion palooza! Yesterday, Just Baseball’s no. 49 prospect Edgar Quero made his MLB debut for the White Sox. Tonight, our no. 42 prospect Luke Keaschall is expected to make his debut for the Twins. And it turns out, Keaschall won’t be the only top-100 prospect getting his first taste of MLB action this weekend.

This afternoon, the Tampa Bay Rays announced that they had selected Chandler Simpson’s contract from Triple-A Durham. To make room on the roster, they placed Richie Palacios on the 10-day IL with a right knee sprain and transferred Alex Faedo (shoulder) to the 60-day IL.

Simpson, a 24-year-old outfielder, was widely considered the fastest player in the minor leagues. Last season, he stole 104 bases in 110 games between High-A and Double-A. He will now get the chance to show off that speed at the highest level.

There is no doubt he will be a menace on the basepaths, but Simpson will also look to prove that he can use his elite speed to be a valuable defender in center field.