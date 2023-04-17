Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups: Week 4

Below, I’ll break down a few names I’m targeting on the waiver wire, as well as the starting pitching streaming option of the week. Waiver wire threshold is any player owned in less than 60% of Yahoo leagues, and streaming threshold is any pitcher owned in less than 50% of Yahoo leagues.

Waiver Wire Pickups

Nolan Gorman – 2B – St. Louis Cardinals

Yahoo ownership – 64%

If you’ve listened to the Just Fantasy Baseball podcast or read my previous articles, you’ll know I love hitters who hit the ball hard and in the air. It’s a combination that allows good things to happen, and Nolan Gorman, a second-year man who played well in an 89-game stint last season, has been doing just that. His hard-hit rate is currently sitting at 54.5%, and his line drive rate ranks among the top 10 qualified hitters.

The knock on Gorman is the strikeouts, which he’s been able to keep mostly in check thus far as he rocks a 25% strikeout rate. That’s fine for my liking with all of the power he brings to the table. Even better, he’s hit as high as fifth in the Cardinals lineup this year, and he looks to be settling into a nearly everyday role against righties. He’s a must-add in most leagues.