Casey Mize Looks Like the Pitcher That Made Him Go First Overall

Around this time last year, the talk around Casey Mize was completely different. The No. 1 overall pick from 2018 was returning to the mound having pitched just 10 innings over the past two seasons and was looking to lock down the final rotation spot.

Mize ultimately won the fifth rotation spot, but he looked pretty pedestrian throughout the season. A mid-4.00s ERA with less than a 7.00 K/9 is perfectly fine for being a No. 5 starter, but that’s hardly the pitcher the Detroit Tigers thought they were getting when they drafted Mize.

Fast forward several months, and the version of Mize that we are seeing now looks like a completely different pitcher.

The pitch to contact, groundball pitcher who lived and died solely on where, or who, those groundballs were hit to is no longer on the mound. At least not through spring training, and definitely not on Tuesday night in Seattle.