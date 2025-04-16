The Brewers Need To Find a New Solution at Third Base

Heading into spring training, it was unclear who was going to be the starting third baseman for the 2025 Milwaukee Brewers. With Joey Ortiz sliding over to be the full-time shortstop, there was a hole at the hot corner that the Brewers needed to plug.

Instead of filling the role externally, the Brewers elected to go with a couple of in-house options. So far this season, they have utilized a platoon of Vinny Capra and Oliver Dunn to handle the third base position.

The decision to do so made a lot of sense heading into Opening Day. Both players performed quite well this spring, and the Brewers generally prefer to give opportunities to those already within the organization before making additions from the outside.

The problem is, however, we are nearly three weeks into the season, and neither player has seized the opportunity in any way to this point.