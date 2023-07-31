Week 19 Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups

We all have our focus on the trade deadline, but don’t neglect your fantasy teams. It’s easy to tune out from the waiver wire this late in the season, but trades and teams being eliminated will lead to new opportunities for players and you don’t want to miss out.

Chas McCormick – OF – Houston Astros (30%)

2023 Stats: .286/.374/.531, 13 HR, 44 RBI, 11 SB, 150 wRC+

McCormick has been one of the most underrated players in the game. The glove-first center fielder has mostly been around a 110 wRC+ player but has taken his offense to a new level this season. A blend of power and speed in a lineup that will keep improving. Outfield is pretty thin on the wire, so scoop up McCormick before others take notice.