Twins To Promote Top Prospect Luke Keaschall for MLB Debut

Offense

Starting slightly open with his hands high, Keaschall gets into his back side with a decent-sized leg kick that he starts early and controls well. He adjusted his base and hand position after his first taste of professional baseball, also adding some additional strength, resulting in higher exit velocities.

Keaschall’s feel to hit stands out, making plenty of contact along with good plate discipline that has really improved in pro ball. He grinds out at-bats with the ability to spoil tough pitches and enough pop to do pull side damage on mistakes. Keaschall’s average exit velocity of 89 MPH, paired with his ability to hit the ball in the air consistently (35% ground ball rate in 2024), gives him the potential for around 20 home runs.

His approach is his best attribute, running a chase rate of 15% while navigating his at-bats like an MLB vet rather than a hitter who was in his first full pro season in 2024. Keaschall did not have a chase rate above 19% against any pitch type. With the uptick in impact, Keaschall offers a very well-rounded offensive skill set.

Defense/Speed

A standout wrestler in high school in addition to baseball, Keaschall is a great athlete and an above-average runner. Despite his athleticism, Keaschall is still searching for a primary defensive home. It did not help that he tried to play through an injured UCL, limiting much of his action to first base and DH before opting for surgery. If his arm is stronger upon his return, Keaschall could project best at second base.

His reads in the outfield were shaky as he attempted to get acclimated, but Keaschall did show good closing speed and has the athleticism to develop out there if the Twins want to go that route. Keaschall struggled to maintain his stolen base efficiency in Double-A, though he should be able to provide 15-20 bags annually.

Outlook

Keaschall really impressed in 2024, mashing to an OPS north of 1.000 in 44 High-A games before putting up quality numbers in Double-A despite playing through elbow discomfort.