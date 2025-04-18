Has Spencer Torkelson Really Figured It Out This Time?

Spencer Torkelson‘s career has been filled with ups and downs. The Detroit Tigers‘ first overall pick from 2020 struggled as a rookie, hit 31 home runs in his second season, and found himself back in Triple-A Toledo last year.

Ups and downs filled with uncertainty led the Tigers to move Colt Keith to first this season, sending a clear message to Torkelson. Perform, or be replaced. I think that message was received and taken seriously. Torkelson put together a great spring that has carried over into the start of the regular season.

I’ll be careful not to overreact to such a small sample, but the changes Torkelson has made are obviously translating into success. Success that I think can be repeatable. Success that not only helps the Tigers but allows Torkelson to blossom into the player Detroit thought he could be when they selected him first overall.

There’s still more swing and miss than you would like, but his production makes the strikeouts easier to swallow. Credit the Tigers for not completely giving up on him, and credit to Torkelson for his willingness to make the necessary changes to unlock his best self.